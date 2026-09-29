Tomball VA Clinic

Volunteer Transportation Network

The VA Volunteer Transportation Network provides free round-trip transportation to the Houston VA campus for Tomball Veterans with medical appointments. Shuttles are NOT wheelchair or scooter accessible.

Tomball Clinic - Wednesdays

Departs Tomball Clinic at 8 a.m.

(Check-in at 7:45 am)

Departs Houston Campus at 1:30 p.m.

Schedule ride: Call Tomball Clinic at 281-516-1505.

Veterans Transportation Service

The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides transportation for disabled Veterans to and from VA health care facilities and authorized non-VA health care appointments. VTS also partners with service providers in local communities to serve Veterans’ transportation needs.

Veterans can schedule transportation for verified appointments by calling 713-794-7126.

Beneficiary travel

Transportation at government expense may be available to beneficiaries traveling to or from VA facilities, or other places of examination, treatment, or care.

Hours : Monday-Friday (excluding Federal holidays), 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

: Monday-Friday (excluding Federal holidays), 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Contact information Beneficiary Travel Office: 713-794-7630 Beneficiary Travel Fax: Beneficiary Travel Supervisor: 713-794-7897



Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits.