Tomball VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at Tomball VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
1200 West Main Street
Tomball, TX 77375-5522
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Not sure if you should visit the ER? For non-life threatening conditions such as:
- minor cuts, scrapes, rashes and skin irritations
- tick, insect and spider bites
- common cold, cough and flu symptoms
- headaches
- sprains, back pain and joint pain/stiffness
- pink eye
- urinary tract infections
- upset stomach and constipation
Call 1-
Call 911 for life-threatening conditions.
The Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic is not equipped to handle life-threatening emergencies. If you have a life-threatening emergency, immediately call 911. To contact the VA Suicide Prevention Hotline 24-hours a day, seven days a week, please call 988, press 1.
Non-life threatening questions:
Dial 713-794-8985 or call toll-free 800-639-5137 to reach a registered nurse 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.
Find a VA location or in-network community care provider.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Tomball VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Volunteer Transportation Network
The VA Volunteer Transportation Network provides free round-trip transportation to the Houston VA campus for Tomball Veterans with medical appointments. Shuttles are NOT wheelchair or scooter accessible.
Tomball Clinic - Wednesdays
Departs Tomball Clinic at 8 a.m.
(Check-in at 7:45 am)
Departs Houston Campus at 1:30 p.m.
Schedule ride: Call Tomball Clinic at 281-516-1505.
Veterans Transportation Service
The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides transportation for disabled Veterans to and from VA health care facilities and authorized non-VA health care appointments. VTS also partners with service providers in local communities to serve Veterans’ transportation needs.
Veterans can schedule transportation for verified appointments by calling 713-794-7126.
Beneficiary travel
Transportation at government expense may be available to beneficiaries traveling to or from VA facilities, or other places of examination, treatment, or care.
- Hours: Monday-Friday (excluding Federal holidays), 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Contact information
- Beneficiary Travel Office: 713-794-7630
- Beneficiary Travel Fax:
- Beneficiary Travel Supervisor: 713-794-7897
- Tomball Phone Tree: 281-516-1505
- Press 0: Speak to a Tomball staff
- Press 1: Pharmacy
- Press 2: Advice from a Nurse
- Press 3: Eligibility/Enrollment
- Press 4: Billing Questions
After your visit, you may receive a questionnaire or survey about your most recent visit. We encourage Veterans to use these surveys to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right, and use these compliments to recognize our staff.
- Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients: A confidential questionnaire by mail asking you about your recent outpatient or inpatient care.
- Veteran Signals: Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey after a face-to-face, telephone, VA Video Connect visit, or prescription refill.
- Press Ganey: Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey about a recent visit.
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology clinic and our Speech Pathology clinic provide diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Learn more about Audiology at VA Houston.
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
Internal medicine
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our internists are primary-care doctors who treat adults for a wide range of health issues. Our internists can:
- Perform checkups for annual, employee, and sports physical exams
- Order blood work and lab services
- Prescribe and manage your medicine
- Provide preventative care, like tips on diet, exercise, and healthy living
- Treat you when you’re sick or follow up with you after your hospital stay
- Refer you to specialists
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Blood tests and advanced testing services help providers monitor your health, find and understand problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery) (not available at VA community outpatient clinics)
- Autopsy services (not available at VA community outpatient clinics)
- Hours for blood collection at our community based outpatient clinics vary per location. Please check with your clinic location for their blood collection hours.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
MyHealtheVet Coordinator
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Please contact our My HealtheVet coordinator at
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at VA Houston:
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Learn more about Neurology at VA Houston.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Registered Dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Cancer support
- Comprehensive Lifestyle Interventions Programs
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Malnutrition
- Nutrition Support (Tube Feeding)
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. This includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments and other connective tissue.
Houston VA provides all aspects of orthopedics care, including robotic assisted total hip and knee replacement. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
- Hip, knee, shoulder, wrist, ankle, elbow replacements
- All aspects of: hand surgery; foot and ankle surgery; and Spine surgery
- Non operative care services are provided at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics, including injection therapy.
Contact:
David Green, MD
Chief, Orthopedic Surgery and Podiatry
Deputy Chief of the Operative Care Line
713-794-7508
Patient advocates
Appointments
Main Phone
Tomball Patient Advocate
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Serve as advocates for your care.
- Advocate for patient and family rights
Pharmacy
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Physical therapy, occupational therapy, kinesiotherapy, aquatic therapy, recreation therapy, acupuncture and chiropractic service
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Learn more about Prosthetics and Sensory Aid service.
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center offers radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
- Interventional radiology
- Breast imaging
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- We offer drug induced sleep endoscopy to evaluate for hypoglossal nerve stimulation (INSPIRE)
- We also offer alternate therapy for sleep apnea if one is intolerant to PAP therapy
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
Sleep medicine
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Phone: 713-794-8730.
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
To request Social Work services at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, please call
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention education and training
- Postvention services for family and friends who have lost a Veteran to suicide
- Gun safety locks
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Veterans can receive a screening at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in primary care, mental health and specialty clinics. All of outpatient clinics also perform the screening. Ask your care team for the screening.
Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.
The screening will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:
- Open burn pits and other airborne hazards
- Gulf War-related exposures
- Agent Orange
- Radiation
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
- Other exposures
We’ll then give you information about any benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources you may need.
Learn about the PACT Act: The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs.
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers go through specialized training in women’s health care. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and the breast imaging services. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Women-specific screenings: mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care, individual and group therapy, substance use problems
- Lifestyle and wellness services: including nutrition and whole health
- Reproductive health: including preconception counseling, contraceptive care, infertility evaluations, menopause treatment, and hormone therapy replacement
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager