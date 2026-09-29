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Tomball VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at Tomball VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

1200 West Main Street
Tomball, TX 77375-5522

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Houston_CBOC_Tomball

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Not sure if you should visit the ER? For non-life threatening conditions such as:

  • minor cuts, scrapes, rashes and skin irritations
  • tick, insect and spider bites
  • common cold, cough and flu symptoms
  • headaches
  • sprains, back pain and joint pain/stiffness
  • pink eye
  • urinary tract infections
  • upset stomach and constipation

Call 1- and press 3 to speak with a triage nurse.

Call 911 for life-threatening conditions.

The Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic is not equipped to handle life-threatening emergencies. If you have a life-threatening emergency, immediately call 911. To contact the VA Suicide Prevention Hotline 24-hours a day, seven days a week, please call 988, press 1.

Non-life threatening questions:

Dial 713-794-8985 or call toll-free 800-639-5137 to reach a registered nurse 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Find a VA location or in-network community care provider. 

 

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Tomball VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Volunteer Transportation Network

The VA Volunteer Transportation Network provides free round-trip transportation to the Houston VA campus for Tomball Veterans with medical appointments. Shuttles are NOT wheelchair or scooter accessible.

Tomball Clinic - Wednesdays
Departs Tomball Clinic at 8 a.m.
(Check-in at 7:45 am)
Departs Houston Campus at 1:30 p.m.
Schedule ride: Call Tomball Clinic at 281-516-1505.

Veterans Transportation Service

The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides transportation for disabled Veterans to and from VA health care facilities and authorized non-VA health care appointments. VTS also partners with service providers in local communities to serve Veterans’ transportation needs.

Veterans can schedule transportation for verified appointments by calling 713-794-7126.

Beneficiary travel

Transportation at government expense may be available to beneficiaries traveling to or from VA facilities, or other places of examination, treatment, or care.

  • Hours: Monday-Friday (excluding Federal holidays), 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Contact information

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits.

  • Tomball Phone Tree: 281-516-1505
    • Press 0: Speak to a Tomball staff
    • Press 1: Pharmacy
    • Press 2: Advice from a Nurse
    • Press 3: Eligibility/Enrollment
    • Press 4: Billing Questions

After your visit, you may receive a questionnaire or survey about your most recent visit. We encourage Veterans to use these surveys to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right, and use these compliments to recognize our staff.

  • Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients: A confidential questionnaire by mail asking you about your recent outpatient or inpatient care.
  • Veteran Signals: Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey after a face-to-face, telephone, VA Video Connect visit, or prescription refill.
  • Press Ganey: Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey about a recent visit.

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our Audiology clinic and our Speech Pathology clinic provide diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about Audiology at VA Houston.

Learn more about Speech-Language Pathology at VA Houston.

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:

  • Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
  • Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
  • Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue

Learn more about Chiropractic care at VA Houston.

Internal medicine

Your internal medicine physician (internist) guides your care and connects you with the treatments and services you need.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our internists are primary-care doctors who treat adults for a wide range of health issues. Our internists can:

  • Perform checkups for annual, employee, and sports physical exams
  • Order blood work and lab services
  • Prescribe and manage your medicine
  • Provide preventative care, like tips on diet, exercise, and healthy living
  • Treat you when you’re sick or follow up with you after your hospital stay
  • Refer you to specialists

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Blood tests and advanced testing services help providers monitor your health, find and understand problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery) (not available at VA community outpatient clinics)
  • Autopsy services (not available at VA community outpatient clinics)
  • Hours for blood collection at our community based outpatient clinics vary per location. Please check with your clinic location for their blood collection hours.

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

MyHealtheVet Coordinator

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Please contact our My HealtheVet coordinator at .

Neurology

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke

Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at VA Houston:

We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:  

  • Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
  • Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
  • Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
  • Other neurological conditions 

Learn more about Neurology at VA Houston.

Learn more about our Epilepsy Center of Excellence

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our Registered Dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Cancer support
  • Comprehensive Lifestyle Interventions Programs
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Malnutrition
  • Nutrition Support (Tube Feeding)
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management
     

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
  • Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
  • Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Learn more about optometry services at VA Houston.

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. This includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments and other connective tissue. 

Houston VA provides all aspects of orthopedics care, including robotic assisted total hip and knee replacement. We treat conditions like:

  • Musculoskeletal trauma
  • Degenerative illnesses
  • Sports injuries
  • Hip, knee, shoulder, wrist, ankle, elbow replacements
  • All aspects of: hand surgery;  foot and ankle surgery; and Spine surgery
  • Non operative care services are provided at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics,  including injection therapy.

Contact: 
David Green, MD
Chief, Orthopedic Surgery and Podiatry
Deputy Chief of the Operative Care Line 
713-794-7508

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Tomball Patient Advocate

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Serve as advocates for your care.
  • Advocate for patient and family rights

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about pharmacy services at VA Houston

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:

  • Pain relief and joint mobilization
  • Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
  • Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
  • Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
  • Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
  • Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Learn more about these services at VA Houston.

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:

  • Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
  • Wheelchairs and other medical devices
  • Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
  • Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
  • Physical therapy, occupational therapy, kinesiotherapy, aquatic therapy, recreation therapy, acupuncture and chiropractic service
  • Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing

Learn more about Prosthetics and Sensory Aid service

Learn more about Physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center offers radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

  • Computer tomography (CT)
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
  • Ultrasound
  • X-ray
  • Interventional radiology
  • Breast imaging

Learn more about radiology services at VA Houston. 

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:

  • Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
  • Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
  • Study your brain waves during sleep
  • Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
  • Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
  • We offer drug induced sleep endoscopy to evaluate for hypoglossal nerve stimulation (INSPIRE)
  • We also offer alternate therapy for sleep apnea if one is intolerant to PAP therapy
  • Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep

Sleep medicine
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Phone713-794-8730.

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living


To request Social Work services at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, please call . Veterans at our outpatient clinics can call the main clinic phone number to request Social Work services.

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention education and training
  • Postvention services for family and friends who have lost a Veteran to suicide
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Veterans can receive a screening at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in primary care, mental health and specialty clinics. All of outpatient clinics also perform the screening. Ask your care team for the screening. 

Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.  

The screening will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:

  • Open burn pits and other airborne hazards
  • Gulf War-related exposures
  • Agent Orange
  • Radiation
  • Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
  • Other exposures

We’ll then give you information about any benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources you may need.

Learn about the PACT Act: The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs.

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders

We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:

  • Kidneys
  • Bladder
  • Ureter and urethra
  • Male reproductive organs

Learn more about Urology at VA Houston.

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers go through specialized training in women’s health care. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and the breast imaging services. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Women-specific screenings: mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care, individual and group therapy, substance use problems
  • Lifestyle and wellness services: including nutrition and whole health
  • Reproductive health: including preconception counseling, contraceptive care, infertility evaluations, menopause treatment, and hormone therapy replacement

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

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