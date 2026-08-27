Flu Vaccination Program 2026-2027

Getting a flu shot protects you, your family and your community. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot before October 31st of each year. Free flu vaccines are now available to Veterans enrolled in Kansas City VA Health care.

Billing and Insurance

You can pay your VA Kansas City health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.

Leavenworth CPAC

866-393-4074

Burial Benefits

VA burial benefits can help service members, Veterans, and their family members plan and pay for a burial or memorial service in a VA national cemetery. Call the Details Clerk at 816-861-4700 ext. 52431 for more info.

COVID-19 Vaccines

VA is providing COVID-19 vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility. To schedule an appointment call 816-922-2619 (Available Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Chaplain

VA Kansas City health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Room M1-574

816-861-4700, ext. 52180.

Health Promotion Disease Prevention (HPDP)

The Health Promotion Disease Prevention program is nation wide and focuses on changing how the VA provides care to our Veterans.

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Room MB-591

816-861-4700

MOVE!

The Health Promotion Disease Prevention program is nation wide and focuses on changing how the VA provides care to our Veterans.

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Room MB-591

816-861-4700

Medical Foster Home Program

MFH is a voluntary program that offers safe, long term care in a home like setting. MFH is an affordable comprehensive care housing alternative for Veterans.

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Room VB-611

816-922-2009

800-525-1483, ext. 52009

My HealtheVet

My HealtheVet is VAs online personal health record.

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Room M1-315

816-922-2404

800-525-1483, ext. 52404

Quit Tobacco Information

The Health Promotion Disease Prevention program is nation wide and focuses on changing how the VA provides care to our Veterans.

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Room MB-591

816-861-4700

Release of Information

Our Release of Information staff will be happy to assist you with requests for your medical records.

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Room M2-577

816-861-4700, ext. 52125

Research

KCVA has a large, well-funded research and development program

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Room F1-130

816-922-2755

816-861-4700, ext. 57255

Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Program

The Veterans Justice Programs (VJP) consist of two programs that serve Justice Involved Veterans and are prevention-oriented components of VHA’s Homeless Program that provides a gateway to the VA and community services for this Veteran population.

Whole Health

Whole Health focuses on what matters most to each of us. It empowers people thorough mindful awareness and self-care, recognizing the fundamental importance of healthy nutrition, activity, sleep, relationships, surroundings, and the many other areas of our lives that contribute to our health and wholeness.

vhakanwholehealth@va.gov

816-861-4700, ext. 59651

Women Veteran care

Kansas City VA Medical Center is committed and equipped to serve the health care needs of our women Veterans. KCVA strives to ensure women Veterans have the same benefits and care as male Veterans receive. Our women’s health services includes the health, welfare and dignity of our women Veterans by ensuring comprehensive quality care.