Programs
Explore Kansas City VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Flu Vaccination Program 2026-2027
Getting a flu shot protects you, your family and your community. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot before October 31st of each year. Free flu vaccines are now available to Veterans enrolled in Kansas City VA Health care.
Billing and Insurance
You can pay your VA Kansas City health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
Leavenworth CPAC
866-393-4074
Burial Benefits
VA burial benefits can help service members, Veterans, and their family members plan and pay for a burial or memorial service in a VA national cemetery. Call the Details Clerk at 816-861-4700 ext. 52431 for more info.
COVID-19 Vaccines
VA is providing COVID-19 vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility. To schedule an appointment call 816-922-2619 (Available Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Chaplain
VA Kansas City health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Room M1-574
816-861-4700, ext. 52180.
Health Promotion Disease Prevention (HPDP)
The Health Promotion Disease Prevention program is nation wide and focuses on changing how the VA provides care to our Veterans.
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Room MB-591
816-861-4700
MOVE!
The Health Promotion Disease Prevention program is nation wide and focuses on changing how the VA provides care to our Veterans.
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Room MB-591
816-861-4700
Medical Foster Home Program
MFH is a voluntary program that offers safe, long term care in a home like setting. MFH is an affordable comprehensive care housing alternative for Veterans.
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Room VB-611
816-922-2009
800-525-1483, ext. 52009
My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet is VAs online personal health record.
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Room M1-315
816-922-2404
800-525-1483, ext. 52404
Quit Tobacco Information
The Health Promotion Disease Prevention program is nation wide and focuses on changing how the VA provides care to our Veterans.
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Room MB-591
816-861-4700
Release of Information
Our Release of Information staff will be happy to assist you with requests for your medical records.
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Room M2-577
816-861-4700, ext. 52125
Research
KCVA has a large, well-funded research and development program
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Room F1-130
816-922-2755
816-861-4700, ext. 57255
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Program
The Veterans Justice Programs (VJP) consist of two programs that serve Justice Involved Veterans and are prevention-oriented components of VHA’s Homeless Program that provides a gateway to the VA and community services for this Veteran population.
Whole Health
Whole Health focuses on what matters most to each of us. It empowers people thorough mindful awareness and self-care, recognizing the fundamental importance of healthy nutrition, activity, sleep, relationships, surroundings, and the many other areas of our lives that contribute to our health and wholeness.
vhakanwholehealth@va.gov
816-861-4700, ext. 59651
Women Veteran care
Kansas City VA Medical Center is committed and equipped to serve the health care needs of our women Veterans. KCVA strives to ensure women Veterans have the same benefits and care as male Veterans receive. Our women’s health services includes the health, welfare and dignity of our women Veterans by ensuring comprehensive quality care.