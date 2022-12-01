2022 PACT Act: Understanding health care eligibility and benefits

The PACT Act helps advance a top VA priority: getting more Veterans into VA care by expanding eligibility for, and the availability of, health care services for Veterans. The law expands health care eligibility to several groups of Veterans who may not have been eligible before and requires VA to phase in hospital care, medical services, and nursing home care for any illness to three new categories of Veterans.

» CATEGORY 1: Veterans who participated in a toxic exposure risk activity (as defined by law) while serving on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training.

» CATEGORY 2: Veterans who were assigned to a duty station in (including airspace above) certain locations during specific periods of time:

On or after August 2, 1990, in: Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, or the United Arab Emirates

On or after September 11, 2001, in: Afghanistan, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Uzbekistan, or any other country determined relevant by VA.

» CATEGORY 3: Veterans who deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Inherent Resolve, or Resolute Support Mission.

» EFFECTIVE ON ENACTMENT (AUGUST 10, 2022):

Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam (from 1/9/62–5/7/75), Thailand at any US or Royal Thai base (from 1/9/62–6/30/76), Laos (from 12/1/65–9/30/69), certain provinces in Cambodia (from 4/16/69–4/30/69), Guam, or American Samoa or their territorial waters (from 1/9/62–7/31/80), or the Johnston Atoll or a ship that called there (from 1/1/72–9/30/77) may enroll in VA health care.

» BETWEEN OCTOBER 1, 2022, AND OCTOBER 1, 2023:

Veterans who served on active duty in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998, and who were discharged or released between September 11, 2001, and October 1, 2013, may enroll in VA health care. Enrollment is free, there are no annual costs, and care may be free as well.