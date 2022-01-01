If you are a first-time visitor stop by during our office hours or call 254-953-7100 to discuss how we can help. You do not have to have an appointment or a referral. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, via telephone, or telehealth. Give us a call or walk-in and let's discuss any questions you might have about our services.

After your initial contact with the Killeen Heights Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. Generally, you can expect a return call within 3-4 business days. Your first appointment will be scheduled as soon as possible, depending on schedule availabilities.

You can call us anytime during the posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible at 254-953-7100 so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.