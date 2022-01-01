Killeen Heights Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Killeen Heights Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
If you are a first-time visitor stop by during our office hours or call 254-953-7100 to discuss how we can help. You do not have to have an appointment or a referral. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, via telephone, or telehealth. Give us a call or walk-in and let's discuss any questions you might have about our services.
After your initial contact with the Killeen Heights Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. Generally, you can expect a return call within 3-4 business days. Your first appointment will be scheduled as soon as possible, depending on schedule availabilities.
You can call us anytime during the posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible at 254-953-7100 so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
The Killeen Heights Vet Center is located on Millers Crossing in the Village at the Park Shopping Center across from Harker Heights City Hall. There is ample parking in the shopping center parking lot outside of the Vet Center.
The Killeen Heights Vet Center is accessible on the HOP bus route with a stop directly across the street and in front of the Harker Heights City Hall and Recreation Center.
Visit Central Texas HOP for route and schedule information.
You do not need to be registered for care at the VA Hospital, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits to receive Vet Center services. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214, member # 2 or 4)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Killeen Heights Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Groups
We offer a variety of groups such as:
- PTSD Support
- Women's Support
- Moral Injury
- Artistic Expressions
- Golf
- Hiking/Walking
Discuss your goals with your counselor and we will work with you to place you in an appropriate group.
VA S.A.V.E. Training
Our staff is trained to provide VA S.A.V.E. training that will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a Veteran who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts. Contact the Killeen Heights Vet Center at 254-953-7100.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Our Vet Center offers bereavement counseling to any family members of active duty service members including National Guard and Reserves who died in the service of their country.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
The Killeen Heights Vet Center can offer counseling and referral services for Intimate partner violence (IPV), also sometimes called domestic violence (DV).
Learn more about Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Killeen Heights Vet Center staff are diverse, both male and female, with many of the staff being Veterans themselves or having vast experience working with Veteran and Military communities. Our clinicians are Licensed Clinical Social Workers, Licensed Masters Social Workers, and Licensed Professional Counselors. We have staff who are bilingual in Spanish.
We offer evidence based modalities such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).
The Killeen Heights Vet Center Director has special expertise related to moral injury and two of our counselors specialize in Military Sexual Trauma treatment.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Killeen Heights Vet Center has two counselors that specialize in Military Sexual Trauma treatment.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Killeen Heights Vet Center staff are all trained to provide assessment, counseling, and support for PTSD. In addition to individual counseling, we offer several different groups during the day and evening for the those we serve. The Killeen Heights Vet Center Director has special expertise related to moral injury and two of our counselors specialize in Military Sexual Trauma treatment.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Killeen Heights Vet Center can provide counseling and/or refer you to the local VA Medical Center and community agencies for additional support and services.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET 877-424-3838) for assistance. Other resources include:
- VA Homeless Program
- Homeless Veteran Care | VA Central Texas Health Care | Veterans Affairs
- Endeavors Supportive Services for Veterans Families
- Home | osdct
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our staff is also trained to provide VA S.A.V.E. Training that will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a Veteran who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts. If you are interested in receiving this free training for yourself or your organization please contact the Killeen Heights Vet Center staff at 254-953-7100.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through all the variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let the Killeen Heights Vet Center staff help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits work
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
- Where to get resume preparation and employment assistance
We can also connect you with many of our Community Partners to assist with those needs we may not be able to fill such as financial assistance for rent or utilities or other counseling services for those not eligible or outside of our scope of services:
- Bring Everyone In The Zone (BEITZ)
- Starry, child and family counseling
- Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic - MFC Killeen - Endeavors®
- Endeavors Supportive Services for Veterans Families
Call the Killeen Heights Vet Center at 254-953-7100 to find out more.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We can provide our Community Partners with various trainings and briefings such as:
- Vet Center Services
- Military Culture
- VA S.A.V.E Training
The Killeen Heights Vet Center also hosts a Quarterly Client Community Stakeholders Board meeting to bring our clients and community partners together. If you are interested in becoming a member contact us at 254-953-7100.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We understand that your time is important and that it may be more convenient for you to have a phone or video appointment. Please let your assigned counselor know and we will accommodate your request.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.