Register for care
Register to get care at one of our VA Lebanon health care facilities. Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help you apply in person or get started online.
Patient registration (admissions)
Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help get you registered at VA Lebanon health care. Call us or come by one of our offices.
Phone: 717-272-6621, ext. 6000
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
Enrollment Office
Building 17
Room 118
Map of Lebanon campus
Not yet enrolled in VA health care?
You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care at a VA Lebanon health care facility.
Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility
Apply online, by phone, or by mail
We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.
Apply in person
We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.
Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10 EZ) and bring it with you to our patient registration office at the Lebanon campus.
What to bring with your health care application
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:
- Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
- Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
- Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
- Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, or private health insurance)