Internships and fellowships
VA Long Beach health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Clinical Pastoral Education
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is an interfaith professional education for ministry. It brings theological students, seasoned chaplains, and interfaith clergy into supervised encounters with persons seeking spiritual care.
CPE is designed for people at various stages of life, for example, clergy seeking to develop their skills as pastoral caregivers, military chaplains seeking specialized training in the hospital setting, and seminarians or lay people preparing for ordained ministry.
Dental Residency
Dental Training at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System is comprised of an Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program. Please click below to know more.
Nursing
Welcome, Nursing Academic Affiliates! Share in our mission to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. VA Long Beach Healthcare System welcomes you and looks forward to providing rewarding experiences for nursing students that will build strong clinical skills. You are on your way to becoming a part of the VA's proud tradition of providing the highest quality of care to our Nation’s Heroes!
Pharmacy residency program
VA Long Beach Pharmacy residency program was founded in 1979 and has since become a pioneer in the development of clinical pharmacy practice. Our program provides a diverse range of practice opportunities within a comprehensive integrated healthcare system.
Physical Therapy
VA Long Beach Health Care System (VALBHS) is pleased to announce the formation of the physical therapy neurologic residency program. This program offer a single position for a one-year residency, with full-time position through VA Long Beach, starting in July 2023.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
This is a 12 month paid residency program that combines clinical experience (80%) and didactic training (20%). PC-NP residents will be exposed to residency sites in community, ambulatory, and specialty rotations, providing a well-rounded exposure to veteran care and evidenced based treatment. Didactic education is provided weekly within the NP residency program. All the VA OAA PC-NP residency leaders collaborate regularly to advance the residencies in line with the VA mission and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accreditation (CCNE) guidelines.
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
This is a 12-month paid residency program that integrates clinical experience (80%) with didactic training (20%). PMHNP residents will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at a variety of residency sites including community, ambulatory, and inpatient specialty rotations, offering a comprehensive understanding of veteran care and evidence-based treatment practices. Weekly didactic education sessions are an integral part of the residency program. VA OAA PMHNP residency leaders work closely together to ensure the advancement of the residencies align with the VA mission and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accreditation (CCNE) guidelines.
Psychology
VA Long Beach Healthcare System provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Social Work Allied Health Professional Trainees
VA Long Beach Social Work Allied Health Professional Trainee's program trains 2nd year or advanced standing MSW students in an array of clinical settings with the option of rotating and shadowing opportunities, participating in continuing education credits (CEUs), participating in huddles, participating in committees, and participating in huddles. The VA Long Beach prides its program on being flexible and fluid to create the best experience for each trainee's individual needs.
Hours of operation are business hours Monday through Friday with up to 8 hours shifts available per day.