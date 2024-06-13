Clinical Pastoral Education

During a summer unit, 10 hours of class time will spread over three days. The other 30 hours will be dedicated for clinical practice. During class time, students engage in verbatims (case studies) on their patient care, didactics both medically-related and pastoral skills-related. The group will meet one (1) hour per week for group dynamics work and processing. Students will have a one (1) hour individual supervision session with the Certified Educator. Clinical time is any time spent caring for patients, their families, or staff. Student are expected to chart all patient visits in the Center’s electronic medical record.

During extended units, all of the same activities take place, but are spread out over a longer number of weeks. The time commitment is less for each week in extended units.