Programs
Explore the Martinsburg VA Medical Center's diverse program offerings.
Programs
Chaplain Services
Chaplains are central to Whole Health, providing spiritual care to all enrolled Veterans. Chaplains are also available to provide limited, short-term spiritual care to staff. Some chaplain programs (such as chapel services, Jumma prayers, and Torah study) are open to both Veterans and staff. For more information on Chaplain Services, click Here.
Flu Season
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program is a group cooking class - in person or virtual! We aim to help Veterans learn how to choose healthy recipes that fit their health needs and develop cooking skills and techniques to make healthy cooking easy and fun. For more Healthy Teaching Kitchen click here.
Public Affairs Office
The Martinsburg VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office serves as the contact for reporters, producers and other media representatives seeking information about the medical center or wishing to interview any medical center employee or resident patients. For more information on Public Affairs, please visit our Public Affairs Office page.
Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders
This information is provided to assist local law enforcement and first responders to navigate Martinsburg VAMC information and contacts. Please visit the Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders page.
Travel pay claims made easy
VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel program pays Veterans back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Find out if you’re eligible, and how to request reimbursement, please chick here.
Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)
The mission of Blind Rehabilitation Service is “ to assist eligible Veterans and active duty service members with a visual impairment in developing the skills needed for personal independence and successful reintegration into the community and family environment.” For more information on the program, please click here.
Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support Program (SAMS)
VHA has established a Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support Program which will provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors and ensure dignified burial for Veterans without identified family. VA medical facilities will continue to coordinate decedent affairs activities at local level with clinical and administrative staff interacting with survivors of deceased Veterans. For more information on the program, please click here.