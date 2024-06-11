Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

Health Services | VA Martinsburg Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Main phone line:

Toll-free:

Chaplain Services: ext. 3300

VA Chaplains have many roles: comfort, support, lead, advocate, counsel, mediate and educate They are available for both happy and difficult times.

Eligibility and Enrollment: ext. 5520

The Eligibility and Enrollment staff assistance Veterans with applying for VA health care.

Homeless Veteran Coordinator: ext. 1916

The Homeless Veterans Coordinator helps Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail.

Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator: ext. 4155

The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by intimate partner violence.

Mental Health Clinic: press 2, then 3, then 1

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being.

Outpatient Substance Abuse Social Worker: ext. 4156

The Outpatient Intensive Substance Use Disorder (OISUD) offers intensive outpatient programming for substance abuse and addiction.

Patient Advocates: ext. 3068

The patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with patient concerns with the care team and advocating for patient and family rights.

Suicide Prevention Coordinator: ext. 3624

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Veteran Justice Officer: ext. 4548

Veterans Justice Programs is to identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point.

Women Veterans Coordinator: ext. 3511

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health.