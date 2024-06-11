Skip to Content

Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

The following information is provided to assist local law enforcement and first responders to navigate Martinsburg VAMC information and contacts.

National 24-hour VA Hotlines

Veterans Crisis Line

Connects Veterans, Service Members, and their families to qualitied, caring VA responders through a confidential hotline, online chat, or text. 

Call 988 press 1, 24/7

Chat online at Chat (veteranscrisisline.net)

Text 838255

 

Homeless Hotline

1- 

VA Homeless Programs

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness—and their family members, friends and supporters—can make the call to or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, where trained counselors are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

24 Hour Services at Martinsburg VA Medical Center

Martinsburg VA Police Dispatch:  

Emergency Department:  

After Hours Nurse Triage Call Center:   press 3

Hospital Based Non-Emergency Resources

Health Services | VA Martinsburg Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Main phone line:  

Toll-free:

Chaplain Services: ext. 3300

VA Chaplains have many roles: comfort, support, lead, advocate, counsel, mediate and educate They are available for both happy and difficult times.

Eligibility and Enrollment: ext. 5520

The Eligibility and Enrollment staff assistance Veterans with applying for VA health care.

Homeless Veteran Coordinator: ext. 1916

The Homeless Veterans Coordinator helps Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. 

Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator: ext. 4155

The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by intimate partner violence. 

Mental Health Clinic: press 2, then 3, then 1

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. 

Outpatient Substance Abuse Social Worker: ext. 4156

The Outpatient Intensive Substance Use Disorder (OISUD) offers intensive outpatient programming for substance abuse and addiction. 

Patient Advocates: ext. 3068 

The patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with patient concerns with the care team and advocating for patient and family rights.

Suicide Prevention Coordinator: ext. 3624 

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Veteran Justice Officer:  ext. 4548

Veterans Justice Programs is to identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point.

Women Veterans Coordinator: ext. 3511

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. 

Campus Map

Community Based Clinics (CBOC)

Cumberland 

CBOC Manager: ext 6805

200 Glenn Street

Cumberland, MD 21502-2573

Get directions on Google Maps

 

Ft. Detrick 

CBOC Manager: ext. 6905

1433 Porter Street, Building 1433

Frederick, MD 21702-9211

Get directions on Google Maps

 

Franklin 

CBOC Manager: ext. 1971

91 Pine Street

Franklin, WV 26807

Get directions on Google Maps

 

Hagerstown 

CBOC Manager: ext. 7005

1101 Opal Court, Suite 202

Hagerstown, MD 21740-5941

Get directions on Google Maps

 

Harrisonburg 

CBOC Manager: ext. 5960

1755 South High Street

Harrisonburg, VA 22801-1553

Get directions on Google Maps

 

Petersburg 

CBOC Manager: ext. 1971

15 Grant Street

Petersburg, WV 26847-1613

Get directions on Google Maps

 

Winchester 

CBOC Manager: ext. 7105

100 Dawson Drive

Winchester, VA 22602-5307

Get directions on Google Maps

National Resources

Alphabetized list of VA websites: Site Map (va.gov)

Eligibility for VA Health Care:  1- https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility

Facility locator: Find VA Locations | Veterans Affairs

Veterans Benefit Administration 1- https://www.benefits.va.gov/benefits

Housing Services (HUD-VASH) 1-877-3838 https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp

Legal Service Clinics: 1-877-3838 https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp

National Resource Directory: A searchable database of resources vetted for Service Members, Veterans, and Family members https://nrd.gov/

Substance use treatment services: https://www.va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/substance-use-problems

Suicide Prevention: Veteran Suicide Prevention | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

Suicide Risk Management consultation program: SRM Home - MIRECC / CoE (va.gov)

Veteran Service Organizations: https://www.benefits.va.gov/vso/

Last updated: