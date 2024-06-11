Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders
The following information is provided to assist local law enforcement and first responders to navigate Martinsburg VAMC information and contacts.
National 24-hour VA Hotlines
Veterans Crisis Line
Connects Veterans, Service Members, and their families to qualitied, caring VA responders through a confidential hotline, online chat, or text.
Call 988 press 1, 24/7
Chat online at Chat (veteranscrisisline.net)
Text 838255
Homeless Hotline
Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness—and their family members, friends and supporters—can make the call to or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, where trained counselors are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
24 Hour Services at Martinsburg VA Medical Center
Martinsburg VA Police Dispatch:
Emergency Department:
After Hours Nurse Triage Call Center:
Hospital Based Non-Emergency Resources
Health Services | VA Martinsburg Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Main phone line:
Toll-free:
Chaplain Services: ext. 3300
VA Chaplains have many roles: comfort, support, lead, advocate, counsel, mediate and educate They are available for both happy and difficult times.
Eligibility and Enrollment: ext. 5520
The Eligibility and Enrollment staff assistance Veterans with applying for VA health care.
Homeless Veteran Coordinator: ext. 1916
The Homeless Veterans Coordinator helps Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail.
Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator: ext. 4155
The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by intimate partner violence.
Mental Health Clinic: press 2, then 3, then 1
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being.
Outpatient Substance Abuse Social Worker: ext. 4156
The Outpatient Intensive Substance Use Disorder (OISUD) offers intensive outpatient programming for substance abuse and addiction.
Patient Advocates: ext. 3068
The patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with patient concerns with the care team and advocating for patient and family rights.
Suicide Prevention Coordinator: ext. 3624
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
Veteran Justice Officer: ext. 4548
Veterans Justice Programs is to identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point.
Women Veterans Coordinator: ext. 3511
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health.
Campus Map
Community Based Clinics (CBOC)
Cumberland
CBOC Manager: ext 6805
200 Glenn Street
Cumberland, MD 21502-2573
Ft. Detrick
CBOC Manager: ext. 6905
1433 Porter Street, Building 1433
Frederick, MD 21702-9211
Franklin
CBOC Manager: ext. 1971
91 Pine Street
Franklin, WV 26807
Hagerstown
CBOC Manager: ext. 7005
1101 Opal Court, Suite 202
Hagerstown, MD 21740-5941
Harrisonburg
CBOC Manager: ext. 5960
1755 South High Street
Harrisonburg, VA 22801-1553
Petersburg
CBOC Manager: ext. 1971
15 Grant Street
Petersburg, WV 26847-1613
Winchester
CBOC Manager: ext. 7105
100 Dawson Drive
Winchester, VA 22602-5307
National Resources
Alphabetized list of VA websites: Site Map (va.gov)
Eligibility for VA Health Care: 1-
Facility locator: Find VA Locations | Veterans Affairs
Veterans Benefit Administration 1-
Housing Services (HUD-VASH) 1-877-3838 https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp
Legal Service Clinics: 1-877-3838 https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp
National Resource Directory: A searchable database of resources vetted for Service Members, Veterans, and Family members https://nrd.gov/
Substance use treatment services: https://www.va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/substance-use-problems
Suicide Prevention: Veteran Suicide Prevention | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Suicide Risk Management consultation program: SRM Home - MIRECC / CoE (va.gov)
Veteran Service Organizations: https://www.benefits.va.gov/vso/