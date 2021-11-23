Post-Graduate Primary Care Physician Assistant Residency Program
The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center offers a 12-month clinical and didactic education program focusing on adult primary care medicine designed to produce highly competent primary care physician assistants.
Post-Graduate Primary Care PA residents will develop a deep and broad evidence-based knowledge foundation of the common disease processes seen in a typical, complex VA patient through online didactic course-work and clinical rotation experiences spanning multiple different specialties as well as primary care. Residents will be trained to provide coordinated, safe, high-quality, efficient care to patients receiving ongoing care within the Veterans Affairs Patient Aligned Care Teams, or PACTs. This program will build upon the graduate PA’s generalist knowledge base to promote clinical competence and confidence.
The program offers a competitive stipend for one year of training, paid vacation and sick leave, and options for health, dental and life insurance. Two residents will be accepted for this program annually.
Deadline: Jan. 31 for the upcoming academic year beginning in July.
To train highly qualified graduate physician assistants (PAs) to provide coordinated, safe, high-quality, efficient care to patients receiving ongoing care within the Veterans Affairs Patient Aligned Care Teams or PACTs. The program will provide the physician assistant resident with deep and broad evidence-based knowledge about the common disease processes which are seen in veteran patients.
- One-year commitment: beginning as close to July 1 as possible through the following June 30 (dates may fluctuate depending on graduation from PA school)
- Receive clinical and academic training from Medical College of Wisconsin physicians and VHA physician assistants and faculty
- Learn the VA Patient Aligned Care Team or PACT methodology of care to improve access and availability of care to our nation’s veteran population
- An excellent opportunity to add expertise in Primary Care to your PA credentials while enhancing your skills, experience and marketability
- Clinical rotations all within the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center with options for rotations at CBOCs (Community Based Outpatient Clinics)
- Competitive stipend
- Scrubs and white coats provided
- Hiring preference within the VA system upon completion of residency
- Two residents selected per year
Post graduate residency program rotations
- Primary Care, including a weekly primary care continuity clinic experience
- Women’s Health/GYN/Urology
- Cardiology
- Emergency Medicine/Urgent Care
- Internal medicine
- Behavioral Medicine
- Pre-Anesthesia Clearance clinic
- Pain management/Physical Medicine and Rehab/Neurosurgery
- Spinal Cord Injury Rehab
- Endocrine/Radiology
- Neurology/Dermatology
- Infectious Disease
- Home based Primary Care
- Possible time for Electives
- Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center: 196-acute care bed 1A facility servicing 64,000 patients with over 818,000 outpatient visits in FY 17.
- U. S. Citizen
- Graduate (or anticipated graduation at time of application) from an ARC-PA accredited PA program
- Current BLS certification
- Completed application form
- Current resume/curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendation, including a letter from PA Program clinical director or Program Chair
- Personal Essay on why you are interested in post-graduate primary care training with emphasis on caring for the VA patient
- Official transcripts from colleges/PA school
Application may be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
Krista Berner, MPAS, PA-C
Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center
5000 W. National Ave.
Room 8140
Milwaukee, WI 53295
Krista.Berner@va.gov
Phone: 414-384-2000 x41747
Fax: 414-389-4280
- There is no application fee and competitive applicants will be interviewed
- Selected trainees must be PANCE eligible (successful passage of PANCE prior to starting is highly recommended and preferred). Once eligible, selected trainees should initiate application for WI state PA licensure.
- Selected trainees must adhere to all federally mandated policies (including VHA Directive 1193)
- Selected trainees should submit an online application for an NPI number