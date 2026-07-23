Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program (PDMD)

Education: Parkinson's disease and movement disorders

What is Parkinson's disease?

"Parkinson's disease (PD) is a type of movement disorder. It happens when nerve cells in the brain don't produce enough of a brain chemical called dopamine."

From the National Institute of Health - National Library of Medicine - Parkinson's disease

What are movement disorders?

"Movement disorders are neurologic conditions that cause problems with movement, such as:

Increased movement that can be voluntary (intentional) or involuntary (unintended)

Decreased or slow voluntary movement"

From the National Institute of Health - National Library of Medicine - Movement disorders