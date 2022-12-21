Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program (PDMD)

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery may be indicated as a treatment for certain movement disorders including Parkinson’s Disease, essential tremor and dystonia. DBS is most effective for those with disabling tremors, significant wearing-off spells and dyskinesias (involuntary movements) caused by medications.

DBS is now offered at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System for Veterans within VISN 23 (North/South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota) and is considered after a comprehensive evaluation from several team members, including neurology, neuropsychology and neurosurgery. The DBS evaluation process consists of several in-person clinic appointments over the course of weeks to months. Veterans and their care partners work together with the DBS team to determine if DBS is right for them. Talk to your local neurologist to learn more.

