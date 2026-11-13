VA Campus Connection

We provide health care services at 15 locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Facilities include our Minneapolis VA Medical Center, our Community Resource and Referral Center for Veterans experiencing homelessness, and 13 VA Community Clinics located in Albert Lea, Ely, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Ramsey, Rochester, Shakopee, and St. James, Minnesota; and Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Rice Lake and Superior, Wisconsin.

Find a health facility near you.

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Learn more about telehealth.