VA Campus Connection
The goal of the Minneapolis VA Campus Connection program is to serve student Veterans by helping you improve your overall health and academic success.
We offer health care at no monthly cost, and assistance with connecting to and navigating VA health care. In addition, we work with your campus to make sure you have what you need to academically succeed.
Connect with a campus coordinator
Bradley Foss MSW
VA Campus Coordinator, Returning Service Member Care Coordinator
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone: 612-250-9627
Email: Bradley.Foss@va.gov
VA health care FAQ
Register to get care at one of our Minneapolis VA health care facilities. Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help you apply in person or get started online.
Learn how to enroll in VA health care and register with Minneapolis VA.
Minneapolis VA Health Care System offers a wide range of health, support and facility services for Veterans in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
We provide health care services at 15 locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Facilities include our Minneapolis VA Medical Center, our Community Resource and Referral Center for Veterans experiencing homelessness, and 13 VA Community Clinics located in Albert Lea, Ely, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Ramsey, Rochester, Shakopee, and St. James, Minnesota; and Chippewa Falls, Hayward, Rice Lake and Superior, Wisconsin.
Find a health facility near you.
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Minneapolis VA provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve.
Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
We offer both inpatient and outpatient services at our medical center and VA Community Clinics, including telehealth appointments.
Our mental health team provides consultation, evaluation and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being.
Learn more about Minneapolis VA mental health care and connect with a care coordinator.