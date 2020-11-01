Health services

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Care we provide at Minneapolis VA health care

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

Mental health

Retinal care (eye)

Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)

Dermatology

Rehabilitation

Primary care

Some primary specialty medicine and surgery specialty care services are also available via telehealth if deemed appropriate by your provider.

