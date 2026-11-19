Internships and fellowships

The Nurse Practitioner Residency in Primary Care (NPR-PC) program at the Omaha VA provides a one-year structured environment with concentrated education and training in the primary care setting. The NPR-PC Residency program prepares nurse practitioners for professional leadership, education, and research in practice. The program is designed to provide clinical and academic experiences for new graduate Nurse Practitioners transitioning into professional practice.

The VHA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Nurse Residency programs are designed to develop competent, confident, practice-ready Nurse Practitioners equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the VHA and the community.

The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System (NWIHCS) NPR-PC program is partnered with UNMC College of Nursing. The VA NWIHCS and UNMC College of Nursing support evidence-based nursing education, research, and practice. Together, we foster a supportive learning environment for academic, professional, and personal success.

Mission Statement

To enhance the clinical knowledge of new graduate nurse practitioners to provide competent, holistic and evidence-based primary care to the Veteran population. In addition, this program will promote critical analysis of opportunities for improvement within the health care system to allow for improved access to care and optimal utilization of resources.

About VA NWIHCS

The VA NWIHCS is a tertiary care center for the VA Midwest Health care System Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN). It encompasses the main campuses at Omaha and seven community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs).

VA NWIHCS serves an estimated Veteran population of 161,000 in 101 counties in Nebraska, western Iowa, Kansas and Missouri over a 58,000 square mile service area.

​The VA NWIHCS has academic affiliations with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University, and numerous other institutions. As a teaching facility, the VA NWIHCS provides a full range of inpatient, residential, vocational and outpatient services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

​The NPR-PC program provides the critical foundation upon which trainees build their expertise in primary care during their first transitional year into professional practice.

Application Requirements

​Curriculum vitae

Personal Statement (Maximum two (2) pages, double-spaced pages) and must clearly address the following: Motivation for working with the Veteran population What are your aspirations for a Residency program? Level of commitment to a career in the VA Healthcare System Please comment upon your vision and planning for your short and long-term goals

​Three (3) letters of recommendation: (one must be from faculty member or graduate program) See application instructions.

Benefits

Competitive stipend

A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, 11 federal holidays, and health benefits.

Program Structure

This is a year-long residency program (2080 hours of training)

The NPR start date is late Aug 24, 2026.

Four positions available annually. Program locations include Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island.

The program will satisfy the Nebraska board of nursing 2000 hour transition to practice agreement requirement.

Clinical rotations are supplemented with weekly didactic sessions, Grand Rounds, Journal Club and other learning experiences.

Clinical Rotations: Outpatient clinic, Women’s clinic, Surgery, Cardiology, Orthopedics, and other specialty clinic settings.

Residents are assigned a mentor to act as a resource and provide support as they transition to autonomous and competent primary care nurse practitioners.

Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded.

Candidates who successfully complete the residency training program will be given the opportunity to apply to available vacancies at the VA NWIHCS.

Applicant Qualifications

U.S Citizens

Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited nurse practitioner programs.

Recent graduate within the past 12 months.

Be serving in his or her 1st NP role.

Hold a Master’s degree or Doctorate.

Preference will be given to those who are nationally board certified in AGPCNP or FNP through the ANCC or AANP and licensed as a nurse practitioner. If you will not be able to test prior to mid-August, please contact the Residency Coordinator for guidance.

Proficient in written and spoken English.

Background & Security Investigation required.

Accepting applications through April 30, 2026.

RESIDENCY START DATE: August 24, 2026.

Any questions please contact:

Program Coordinator

Tricia Hotaling, DNP, APRN-CNS, RN, AGCNS-BC

Call

Email: Patricia.hotaling@unmc.edu

How to Apply



Complete and submit application by stated deadline

Incomplete applications will not be reviewed

NPR Application: https://tinyurl.com/NWINPRapplication (also: https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=ERPNY3LWWTLWDPY4)

Reference Letter: https://tinyurl.com/NWIVANPRreferences (also: https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=JWFWAY9NRRL99F7K)

CONTACT

Karen Kulp MS, Nurse Practitioner| U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Director of Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

2201 N Broadwell Ave. Grand Island NE 68803

office: | Fax: | e-mail: Karen.kulp@va.gov

APPLICATION DEADLINE

Applications are now being accepted through April 30, 2026 for the 2026-2027 cohort.