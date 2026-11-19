Internships and fellowships
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Learn more about our education programs
NWI Pharmacy Residency Programs
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System offers both pharmacy student (pre-licensure) and residency (post-graduate training) programs. Pharmacists play a vital role in the delivery of patient care; working closely with physicians, nurses and other health care team members to ensure America's Veterans receive the finest care.
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Nurse Practitioner Residency Program in Primary Care
The Nurse Practitioner Residency in Primary Care (NPR-PC) program at the Omaha VA provides a one-year structured environment with concentrated education and training in the primary care setting. The NPR-PC Residency program prepares nurse practitioners for professional leadership, education, and research in practice. The program is designed to provide clinical and academic experiences for new graduate Nurse Practitioners transitioning into professional practice.
The VHA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Nurse Residency programs are designed to develop competent, confident, practice-ready Nurse Practitioners equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the VHA and the community.
The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System (NWIHCS) NPR-PC program is partnered with UNMC College of Nursing. The VA NWIHCS and UNMC College of Nursing support evidence-based nursing education, research, and practice. Together, we foster a supportive learning environment for academic, professional, and personal success.
Mission Statement
To enhance the clinical knowledge of new graduate nurse practitioners to provide competent, holistic and evidence-based primary care to the Veteran population. In addition, this program will promote critical analysis of opportunities for improvement within the health care system to allow for improved access to care and optimal utilization of resources.
About VA NWIHCS
The VA NWIHCS is a tertiary care center for the VA Midwest Health care System Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN). It encompasses the main campuses at Omaha and seven community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs).
VA NWIHCS serves an estimated Veteran population of 161,000 in 101 counties in Nebraska, western Iowa, Kansas and Missouri over a 58,000 square mile service area.
The VA NWIHCS has academic affiliations with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University, and numerous other institutions. As a teaching facility, the VA NWIHCS provides a full range of inpatient, residential, vocational and outpatient services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
The NPR-PC program provides the critical foundation upon which trainees build their expertise in primary care during their first transitional year into professional practice.
Application Requirements
- Curriculum vitae
- Personal Statement (Maximum two (2) pages, double-spaced pages) and must clearly address the following:
- Motivation for working with the Veteran population
- What are your aspirations for a Residency program?
- Level of commitment to a career in the VA Healthcare System
- Please comment upon your vision and planning for your short and long-term goals
- Three (3) letters of recommendation: (one must be from faculty member or graduate program) See application instructions.
Benefits
- Competitive stipend
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, 11 federal holidays, and health benefits.
Program Structure
- This is a year-long residency program (2080 hours of training)
- The NPR start date is late Aug 24, 2026.
- Four positions available annually. Program locations include Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island.
- The program will satisfy the Nebraska board of nursing 2000 hour transition to practice agreement requirement.
- Clinical rotations are supplemented with weekly didactic sessions, Grand Rounds, Journal Club and other learning experiences.
- Clinical Rotations: Outpatient clinic, Women’s clinic, Surgery, Cardiology, Orthopedics, and other specialty clinic settings.
- Residents are assigned a mentor to act as a resource and provide support as they transition to autonomous and competent primary care nurse practitioners.
- Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded.
- Candidates who successfully complete the residency training program will be given the opportunity to apply to available vacancies at the VA NWIHCS.
Applicant Qualifications
- U.S Citizens
- Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited nurse practitioner programs.
- Recent graduate within the past 12 months.
- Be serving in his or her 1st NP role.
- Hold a Master’s degree or Doctorate.
- Preference will be given to those who are nationally board certified in AGPCNP or FNP through the ANCC or AANP and licensed as a nurse practitioner. If you will not be able to test prior to mid-August, please contact the Residency Coordinator for guidance.
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Background & Security Investigation required.
Accepting applications through April 30, 2026.
RESIDENCY START DATE: August 24, 2026.
Any questions please contact:
Program Coordinator
Tricia Hotaling, DNP, APRN-CNS, RN, AGCNS-BC
Call
Email: Patricia.hotaling@unmc.edu
How to Apply
- Complete and submit application by stated deadline
- Incomplete applications will not be reviewed
NPR Application: https://tinyurl.com/NWINPRapplication (also: https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=ERPNY3LWWTLWDPY4)
Reference Letter: https://tinyurl.com/NWIVANPRreferences (also: https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=JWFWAY9NRRL99F7K)
CONTACT
Karen Kulp MS, Nurse Practitioner| U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Director of Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
2201 N Broadwell Ave. Grand Island NE 68803
office:
APPLICATION DEADLINE
Applications are now being accepted through April 30, 2026 for the 2026-2027 cohort.
NWI Psychology Doctoral Internship (APA Accredited)
Please read the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Doctoral Psychology Internship brochure for 2024-25 applicants through the link below.
Thank you for your interest in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Psychology Internship. Applicants for the 2024-25 training year are invited to review the Brochure and “Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data” links, below, as well as contact the Training Director, Dr. Weilage at Mark.Weilage@va.gov
NWI offers a single unified APA-accredited internship with six interns at four training sites. Different Match numbers allow applicants to specify their interest in one, two, three or all four of the training sites.
* Track 221711 -- 2 Interns at the Grand Island VA Hospital
* Track 221712 -- 1 Intern at the Lincoln VA Clinic
* Track 221713 -- 1 Intern at the Norfolk VA Clinic
* Track 221714 -- 2 Interns at the Omaha VA Medical Center
Irrespective of training site, all Interns train to meet the same profession-wide competencies at an intermediate to advanced level by the end of the training year. Approximately three days per week focus on intervention training experiences assisting outpatient Veterans with a range of mental health concerns including significant number of Veterans with PTSD. In addition to all interns also participate in a yearlong Assessment Clinic approximately eight hours per week and come together for didactics and group supervision.
New Graduate Nurse Programs
Two programs are available for the new graduate nurse.
The Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR) is a one-year paid residency program for newly licensed, BSN prepared nurses.
RN Transition-to-Practice (RNTTP)/ Residency Program. The RNTTP Program consists of a comprehensive 12-month curriculum built upon standards related to clinical, leadership, and professional dimensions. Additionally, Veteran-centric content is reviewed during the RNTTP Program. The program may contain both didactic and experiential learning components.
Nursing internships and VA-STEP program
Omaha VA medical center has a variety of nursing internship programs at different levels. We also offer the VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) Program, an honors program for select nursing students who have completed the junior year of a BSN program.
Learn more about our student nurse technician and VA-STEP programs