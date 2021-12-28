Pharmacy student and residency programs
VA NWI has three main campuses. The Omaha, NE VA has 4 PGY1 Pharmacy residents. The Lincoln, NE VA has 2 PGY1 Pharmacy residents. The Grand Island, NE VA has 2 PGY1 Pharmacy residents and 1 PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy resident. NWI has a pharmacist at each CBOC in Norfolk, North Platte, and Bellevue.
NWI Pharmacy Residency Programs
Pharmacy Residency Program
VA Mission:
“To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s Veterans.
About the Health Care System:
Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System (NWIHCS) serves an estimated Veteran population of 161,000 in 101 counties in Nebraska, western Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The Omaha VA Medical Center is a tertiary facility that provides inpatient and outpatient health care through comprehensive primary care, medicine, surgery, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, oncology, gynecology, dentistry and geriatrics. The Grand Island VAMC provides outpatient primary, specialty and mental care, pharmacy, radiology, prosthetics and laboratory services, as well as a residential substance abuse program. A Community Living Center (CLC) provides short-stay rehabilitation, skilled-nursing care, respite and long-term care. The Lincoln VA Clinic provides a wide range of services including team-based primary care services, specialty medicine, surgery, mental health, physical medicine and rehabilitation, pain clinic, sleep clinic, smoking cessation clinics and others as well as polytrauma, audiology, optometry and dental. The VA clinics in Norfolk, North Platte, Holdrege, Bellevue and Shenandoah, Iowa and O’Neill, Nebraska, provide primary care, mental health and telehealth in the following areas: audiology, mental health, nutrition, MOVE (wellness and weight-loss) program and home telehealth. VA Veterans Centers are located in Omaha and Lincoln, with a Move Vet Center through the Lincoln office.
PGY1-Pharmacy Practice Residency
- 4 Positions: Omaha VA
- 2 Positions: Lincoln VA
- 2 Position: Grand Island VA
PGY2- Ambulatory Care
- 1 position: Grand Island VA
CONTACT's
Lisa Bilslend, Pharm.D, BCACP
Grand Island Residency Program Director
2201 N. Broadwell Avenue, Grand Island, NE 68803
308-382-3660 Ext. 242678
Lisa.Bilslend@va.gov
Michaela Hrdy, PharmD
Omaha Residency Program Director
4101 Woolworth Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105
402-995-4752
Michaela.Hrdy@va.gov
Veronica Kuhlmann, PharmD
Lincoln Residency Program Director
420 Victory Park Drive, Lincoln, NE 68510
402-489-3802 Ext. 25-6961
Veronica.Kuhlmann@va.gov
VA Omaha Nebraska Pharmacy PGY1 Program: Introduction to VA NWIHCS - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9n1LEs6j8Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7nlE0Q-aOI