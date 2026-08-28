Veteran Outreach

Yes. You may qualify for enhanced eligibility status (meaning you’ll be placed in a higher priority group, which makes you more likely to get benefits) if you meet at least one of these requirements.

At least one of these must be true:

You receive financial compensation (payments) from VA for a service-connected disability

You were discharged for a disability resulting from something that happened to you in the line of duty

You were discharged for a disability that got worse in the line of duty

You’re a recently discharged combat Veteran

Learn more about enhanced eligibility for returning combat Veterans

Learn more about enhanced eligibility for returning combat Veterans You get a VA pension

You’re a former prisoner of war (POW)

You have received a Purple Heart

You have received a Medal of Honor

You get (or qualify for) Medicaid benefits

You served in Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975

You served in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War between August 2, 1990, and November 11, 1998

You served at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987

If none of the above apply to you, you may still qualify for care based on your income. Learn more about how the amount of money your family makes can affect whether you qualify for VA benefits.

Learn more about income limits