The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System's commitment to Veteran education takes place on the front lines with our Veteran Outreach Coordinators. The main mission of our coordinators is to educate Veterans about their benefits and help them navigate the enrollment process in order to connect them to healthcare services.

Veteran Outreach also works to gather and distribute educational materials and benefit information to Veterans and their family members. Coordinators actively partner with clinical and administrative staff to ensure Veterans are receiving accurate information.

One of the most important elements of Veterans Outreach is meeting Veterans and their families to discuss benefit and enrolment opportunities This happens in the field at various events across our territory and within our facilities.