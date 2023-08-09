Whole Health

Qigong

Qigong is a mind-body practices that has been used for thousands of years to promote health and wellness. Qigong involves using the breath to move the body through a series of learned techniques to increase physical strength, mental focus, and emotional balance. It does this through meditation in motion as it promotes serenity through gentle movements connecting the mind and body. It is the deepest root of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Martial Arts.

Schedule:

Day: Thursdays

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Rockefeller Room

Laughter for Wellness

Laughter is the best medicine! This program combines ancient wisdom and modern science to bring you a gentle, restorative, and FUN Mind-Body practice. Expect mild to moderate activities that anyone can do in a standing or seated posture.

Schedule:

Day: Wednesdays

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Meditation Labyrinth

Explore the ancient practice of the labyrinth, a single winding path from the outer edge in a circuitous way to the center. Labyrinths are used world-wide as a way to quiet the mind, restore balance in life, enhance creativity, improve relaxation, and encourage self-reflection and stress reduction.

Schedule:

Day: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Virtual

iRest Yoga Nidra

iRest (Integrative Restoration) Yoga Nidra is a specific type of yoga Nidra which provides simple guidance instructions and is usually done in a comfortable reclining position. It offers continuous verbal instructions which keep attention focused and re-focused on specific body sensations, breathing, emotions, beliefs, and images. It has been well researched to provide help for symptoms of anxiety, depression, pain, insomnia, and PTSD. iRest provides techniques to help you inquire into your current, unique experience of seeing, feeling, hearing, sensing, tasting, smelling and thinking. iRest yoga-nidra practice was associated with reduced perceived stress, worry, and depression, and increased mindfulness iRest is a simple and accessible form of meditation state of calm and inner peace.

Schedule:

Day: Wednesdays

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Reiki

The meaning of Reiki is “Life Force Energy.” Reiki is a form of energy healing utilizing mindfulness and hand positions to help lead you to a state of calmness. The premise is that if you can relax or change your energy, you can open to your own healing. This class will provide you with tools to connect to a inner sense of calm within the mind, body, and spirit.

Schedule:

Day: Mondays

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Mindfulness

Mindful awareness is about noticing what is happening when it happens. It is paying attention in a particular way: on purpose, in the present moment, and nonjudgmentally. Mindful awareness helps you focus on the present and what is most important to you. VA CALM is an adapted MBSR program, introducing a variety of mindfulness and self-compassion meditation practices.

Schedule:

Day: Fridays

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Tapping

This modality utilizes a gentle tapping at key meridian points on the upper body. This can be done alone or in conjunction with phrases that target a specific concern or wellness goal. Participants are lead through a guided practice.

Schedule:

Day: Mondays

Time: 2 p.m.

Location:

Music Matters

Providing enrichment through music, ‘Music Matters’ offers basic music education while exploring the emotional impact and benefits of having music in your life. Listening or performing, music can carry tremendous weight in promoting comprehensive wellness.

Schedule:

Day: Thursdays

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Rockefeller Room

Chronic Pain Shared Medical Appointment (SMA)

This group is a Shared Medical Appointment between medicine and health psychology which provides education and skill building for active coping strategies for chronic pain management. Veterans learn new skills to better manage chronic pain, improve quality of life, and explore complimentary and integrative health approaches. There are two offerings one in Primary Care & one in Woman’s Health Clinic.

Schedule:

Primary Care

Day: 1st Wednesday of month

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Women’s Health

Day: 3rd Wednesday of month

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Virtual

THRIVE

THRIVE is a 14-week program that guides Veterans toward improved health, resiliency, and redefined passions. During this journey, we work together to help you identify and align values through healthy, positive actions that lead to purpose and finding fulfillment in life. Topics such as stress management, financial health, creativity and flow, mental health and happiness, and work life purpose are explored. Each session is two-hours.

Schedule:

Primary Care

Day: Thursdays

Time: 9 a.m.

Women’s Health

Day: Wednesday of month

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Virtual

Drum Circle

Veterans learn a variety of drumming techniques and rhythms designed to help alleviate stress and depression, ease pain and raise energy levels, and reconnect Veterans with the joy of spontaneous self-expression. Every session concludes with meditation practice.

Schedule:

Day: Tuesdays

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Creative Writing and Spirituality

This group is designed for a connection of the mind, body, and spirit. This can happen through writing, which allows a person the chance to self-express and also self-reflect on the part of spirituality that connects to the sacred, themselves, and others. The group is a part of the Creative Arts and Spirituality Series. Supplies are provided, no experience needed

Schedule:

Day: Fridays

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Spirit and Soul 1

This is a six-week, one hour group that provides activities and conversations that explore connections to our spirituality, our relationships with other people, nature, the arts and claiming our own lived wisdom. This group is offered four times a year. For more information, please contact Chaplain Rina Shere at ext. 66773

Schedule:

Day: Tuesdays

Time: 7 p.m.

Location:

Spirit and Soul 2

This group will provide activities and conversations that explore connections to our spirituality, our relationships with other people, nature, the arts and claiming our own lived wisdom.

Schedule:

Day: Saturdays

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Virtual

MOVE! Weight Management Orientation

MOVE! is VA's national weight management program developed for Veterans. MOVE! is an evidence-based self-management program that focuses on health and wellness through healthy eating, physical activity, and behavior change. MOVE! can help you lose weight and improve your health.

Schedule:

Day: Mondays

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Strings and Stripes

Strum along with Strings and Stripes! This virtual skill building opportunity will bring Veterans together to explore the basics of guitar, while also establishing new friendships along the way. Veterans will be encouraged to bring a guitar to each class and engage with fellow group members. All levels are welcome.

Schedule:

Day: Mondays

Time:

Location: