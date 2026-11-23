Residencies, internships and fellowships
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Why trainees choose VA
Pursue your career at VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System where hundreds of medical students, residents, and fellows train each year. VA hosts the nation’s largest medical training program, partnering with more than 1,800 colleges and universities. VA is invested in trainees’ success with hands on experience in a diverse learning environment. Mentors provide clinical, teaching and research expertise, helping to guide trainees to their career aspirations. Let us help you further your career as a health care professional while you serve America’s Veterans.
Learn more about the VA trainee experience in our recruitment video linked here.
Training programs
Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
The Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery (AF MIGS) is a pioneering program designed to address the growing demand for specialized gynecologic care among women Veterans. As the number of women Veterans utilizing VA healthcare services is expected to increase significantly, this fellowship aims to train highly skilled gynecologists to meet their complex healthcare needs within the VA system. Learn more: Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
Chaplain Service Training Programs
The Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Internship, Residency, Fellowship, and Educator training at the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) is the product of many years of interfaith cooperation for ministry that brings members of any and all faiths into supervised encounters with those experiencing health care situations with various needs, some whom may be in crisis. Learn more about Chaplain Service Training Programs.
Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Residency
Our residency program is structured to provide a well-rounded clinical experience in Geriatric Primary Care and Specialty Care services. The residency is also designed to offer successful completion to ensure Practice Ready Clinicians for multiple settings, leadership skills, evidence-based practice, quality improvement, interdisciplinary focus and expertise in “Older Adult Syndrome.” Learn more about the Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Residency Program.
Nurse Residency Programs
Based on research identifying the challenges of new graduate RNs, the Veterans Heath Administration (VHA) requires that all newly graduated nurses in their first professional role, or with less than 1-year of professional experience, participate in a 1-year residency program.
Learn more about the Nurse Residency Programs | VA Northeast Ohio Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Pharmacy Residencies
The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System offers both Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) General Pharmacy Practice and Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) psychiatric and ambulatory care pharmacy residencies. Our objective at VANEOHS is to train residents for patient-centric clinical positions by advancing their knowledge, skills and attributes in pharmaceutical care. VANEOHS offers five different ASHP-accredited Pharmacy Residencies Learn more about the Pharmacy Residencies here.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency
The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residents are responsible for a panel of ~200 primary care patients with clinical supervision in the medical home model (PACT: patient aligned care team, within the VA). Each team consists of a Nurse Practitioner resident, RN case manager, licensed vocational nurse, and clerical staff. Each primary care clinic is mentored by NP and MD faculty trained in educating new NP graduates who help to facilitate the development of skills in patient-centered care, clinical reasoning, diagnostic skills, and interprofessional collaborative practice. Residents provide care to their patients in routine clinic appointments, new patient visits, urgent appointments, and virtual care including scheduled and non-scheduled video or telephone visits. Learn more about the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency within the Center of Outpatient Education
Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program provides an intensive clinical experience supplemented by professional development activities to result in skillfully prepared psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners available to function independently in providing services for the veteran population. Learn more about the Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Psychology Residency and Internship
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional. Learn more about the Psychology Internship and Residency programs.