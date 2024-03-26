PACT Act Claims Clinic taking place at Northern Arizona VA's main hospital in Prescott on April 1, 2024.

When: Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Ramada and Flagpole in the center of campus 500 Highway 89 North Prescott, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) will host a PACT Act benefits claims clinic/open house for Veterans on Wednesday, April 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. During this time, Veterans will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with VA representatives who can file their claim on the spot, enroll in VA health care, ask questions, complete a Toxic Exposure Screening (which only involves answering a few questions), and more.

“So many conditions that may not have been covered or eligible for benefits in the past might well now be covered under the vastly expanded PACT Act,” said Steve Sample, Northern Arizona VA Medical Center Director. “We are trying to make it easy for our local Veterans to come by and talk to someone who can help walk them through the process. If you are a Veteran, please attend. If you know a Veteran, encourage them to attend.”

WHO: Veterans interested in speaking with VA Benefits reps face-to-face

WHAT: PACT Act Benefits Claims and Open House

WHERE: Northern Arizona VA Main Campus, 500 Highway 89 North, Prescott, AZ 86313

Ramada and Flagpole in the center of campus – Parking available in Lots P, R and C.

To request a shuttle to the Theater from your parking spot, call 928-445-4860 Ext. 6013

WHEN: Wednesday, April 17, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (No appointment necessary)