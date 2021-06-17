Internships and fellowships
VA Northern California health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Take the First Step Toward a Career at VA
Your career is just beginning. Now is the time to make the career decisions that will define your life. Take your first step on your new journey with VA.
Our Pathways program provides internships, training, fellowships and more to recent graduates.
We can help Health Professions Trainees find positions that fit their skills and lifestyle, with personalized support that will advance their careers.
Pathways at VA
The Internship Program offers current students the opportunity to learn about various career paths, earn a competitive salary while continuing their education, and contribute to VA’s mission in a meaningful way.
Length: Varies
The Recent Graduates Program gives recent graduates from qualifying institutions valuable training, mentorship, hands-on experience and professional development opportunities.
Length: One year
The Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program is a unique leadership development program that lets advanced degree candidates take charge of their own learning and advancement.
Length: Two years
For students and trainees
Graduate Medical Education Internships, residencies, & fellowships