Important and Useful Information

Important information to help you meet your health care goals!
Ways to schedule your appointment with your Primary Care Team :
- In-person appointment
- VA Video Connect (VVC) appointment
- Phone appointment
- Nurse visit appointment
You can make an appointment 24/7/365 by calling:
- Northern Colorado Clinics: 970-593-3300 option2, option 2
- Cheyenne: 307-778-7550 option2, option 2
“How to Get better health care” education event series
- Every Monday at 1300, “Little known Services for Vets”
Vets can learn about services they can use in their home post-surgery or a health-related event.
Call: 1-872-701-0185, then dial the Conference ID: ID: 753 044 037#
- Every Tuesday, at 1300: “What I need to know about my Medication”
Vets can get important information to reduce the wait on their Medication or who to talk to when you have questions
Call: 1-872-701-0185, then dial the Conference ID: 610 015 57#
- Every Wednesday at 1300: “Referral Care process: Cheyenne VHA Health Care System”
Vets cut through the red tape and see if you’re eligible for the Mission Act use community services
Call: 1-872-701-0185, then dial the Conference ID: 240 302 640#
- Every Thursday at 1300: “Valuable Vet Education from Cheyenne Veteran Administration Health Care System”
Want to know who to call when you go to an ER, or how to have better communication with your provider? You can lean here!
Call: 1-872-701-0185, then dial the Conference ID: 250 147 29#
What if I have to go to a community ER?
If you receive care at the VA and don’t want a bill:
- Call 1-844-724-7842, within 72 hours
- Don’t see a specialist without the VHA authorizing the service
Why volunteer at the VA health care system?
- How great it feels to give to our Veterans!
- Experience that can be applied in your resume when you are looking for federal government jobs
- Learn how to build a resume!
- Gain marketable skills, knowledge and abilities
- Learn about how the VHA works to help your loved ones who’ve served
- For more information, please call 307-778-7550, ext. 7317
Need Help? Contact Patient advocate
E-mail: chypatientadvocate@va.gov
Call Patient advocate: 307-778-7550, ext. 7573
If we don’t answer leave a message, we will call you back
MyHealtheVet: secure message
Walk-ins: VIP room
Mon, Tues, Wed, and Fri from 9am to 11am
Frequently Asked Questions
What’s the status of my Community Care Referral requests?
If you’re not sure it’s been submitted, call your referring provider M-F 0800-1630.
- If Primary Care team first call 307-778-7550: select 2 then select 2 again. Prepare for a hold especially on Mondays and Fridays.
- If Mental Health call 307-778-7550, ext. 7031
- Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message your provider through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550 ext. 7031
If you know your consult for Community care was submitted, please contact Community Care Office at 307-778-7550: select 6, then select 5 and wait to speak to a staff member, M-F 0800-1630.
Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message the Community care office team through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550, ext. 7031
How do I pay for an Emergency Room Visit?
Call 844-724-7842 as soon as possible and report the Emergency Room Visit details:
- Your Name
- The location of the Emergency Room you went to
- The date of your Emergency Room visit
How do I refill my medication?
Call 307-778-7550, ext. 4205
Don’t want to wait on hold, refill using My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550, ext. 7031
How do I get results or updates for tests or labs results?
- If Primary Care team first call 307-778-7550: select 2 then select 2 again. Prepare for a hold especially on Mondays and Fridays.
- Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message your provider through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550, ext. 7031
Why was my request for medical services in the Community care not approved?
- If Primary Care team first call 307-778-7550: select 2 then select 2 again. Prepare for a hold especially on Mondays and Fridays.
- Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message your provider through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550, ext. 7031
How do I find the update on my travel reimbursement?
- If you submitted your travel claim through the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System, Call the Beneficiary Travel office team at 307-778-7552 to ask for an update.
- Don’t want to wait on hold, Secure message the patient advocate through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550, ext. 7031
How do I change my VHA provider?
There are 2 options:
- Fill out the following Change of provider form (download link at the end of this FAQ section) and provide it to the front desk staff during your next visit.
- Or send a secure message to the Patient Advocate through My Health-e Vet. If you need an account call: 307-778-7550, ext. 7031
Oklahoma City VA HCS Information Station
Have questions? We can help!
For Veterans, Families, Community Partners & Staff:
- Help with navigating VHA
- Questions about MyHealtheVet
- Clinic availability and contact information
Call 8:00 am - 3:00 pm, Monday - Friday to get the answers that you need.
Wyoming: 307-778-7550, ext. 1411
Colorado: 970-596-3300, ext. 1411