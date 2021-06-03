COVID-19 vaccines
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) offers the COVID-19 vaccine to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers* at no cost. We provide the vaccine to VA-enrolled Veterans by appointment at any of our seven sites of care or as walk-ins to our University Drive and H.J. Heinz III campuses. We provide the vaccine to spouses, caregivers and Veterans who are not eligible and enrolled in VA as walk-ins to our University Drive and H.J. Heinz III campuses, or by appointment at any of our five outpatient clinics.
Walk-In Clinics
All Veterans, enrolled in VA health care or not, their spouses and caregivers can receive the vaccine as walk-ins to our University Drive and H.J. Heinz III campuses from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except federal holidays. At University Drive, go to the lobby in building 1. At Heinz, go to building 71, first floor, Heroes’ Hall (near entrance B).
Eligible enrolled Veterans are:
- Are any age AND
- Are eligible and registered for VHA care, AND
- Receive their VHA care at VAPHS or any of our outpatient clinics in Belmont County, Ohio, and Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania.
Eligible enrolled Veterans can visit the University Drive or Heinz campus as walk-ins or send a secure message via My HealtheVet to their primary care provider to schedule an appointment at either campus or an outpatient clinic. . VEText users can text “VACCINE” to 53079 to schedule an appointment.
*Spouses are those who are in a marriage, same-sex or common-law marriage with a Veteran, or are a widow or widower of a Veteran. Caregivers are a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran or helps a Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing or tasks like shopping or transportation.
If you don't receive care at VA, we encourage you to pre-register online at least one hour before you go, to save time when you arrive. While at VA you will need to wear a face mask, and physical distancing measures will be in place. For more about vaccinations at VA, visit: www.va.gov/covidvaccine.
Note: Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage you to take the first opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.
Stay informed
Enroll in VA health care
Are you a Veteran who is not enrolled for VA health care? Find out if you are eligible to enroll in VA health care:
- Apply online at How to apply for VA health care
- Call VA toll-free at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Download the mailable VA Form 10-10EZ. Send the completed 10-10EZ with a copy of your DD214 to VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, Attn: Patient Registration, University Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15240
Note: You may be asked to provide your DD214 and income information.