New Employee Information
Welcome to VA Pittsburgh! We strive to hire only the best and we’re glad to have you coming on-board.
All new employees will be invited to attend a “mandatory,” 3.5 hours (8:00 am-11:30am) Virtual New Employee session via teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be NO face-to-face new employee orientation. Details for this session will be provided to you via your “personal email”. We look forward to you attending the upcoming virtual new employee orientation and happy to have you as a part of our team at VA Pittsburgh!
To attend new employee orientation, please Click here to join the meeting. Call in information is as follows: +1 872-701-0185, Conference ID: 739 316 512#
For any questions related to virtual new employee orientation, please contact vhapthemployeeengagement@va.gov
For the safety of our Veterans and staff amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, physical access to our facilities has been limited in order to ensure appropriate screening and to limit foot traffic through some areas of our campuses. On your first day of employment, you will report to your designated service line at the time listed on your offer letter.
If you're stationed at the H.J. Heinz campus: You will be directed to the COVID-19 screening checkpoint prior to entering any building.
If you're stationed at the University Drive campus: You’ll approach the parking garage and process through the COVID-19 screening station. Employees parking is on floors, 5 and 6.
If for some reason you are running late or unexpectedly cannot make it to work, please contact your supervisor immediately by phone and email.
Resources are provided below to help prepare you for your first day with VA Pittsburgh. Make sure to review the attached Smoke-Free Policy and note that smoking is prohibited anywhere on our VA campuses. For those employees whose positions are in the bargaining unit, information regarding the master agreement with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and the local (2028) that represents bargaining units at VA Pittsburgh is included.
VHA Directive 1085 – Smoke-free VA
Additional Resources: