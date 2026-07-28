New Employee Information

NEO Schedule

Day 1: Human Resources (HR) in-processing, welcome and orientation

NEO will be held at the H.J. Heinz III campus in Aspinwall in the Learning Exchange (Building 71, Room C150) from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. New employees should report between 7:30-7:55 a.m., attendance will be taken from 7:55–8 a.m., and HR in-processes will start at 8 a.m. Some employees, including remote staff, may be instructed to log in to NEO remotely via the Teams link below. Please refer to HR’s communication if you are to report virtually.

Human Resources will lead in-processing from 8–9:45 a.m. when we will finalize onboarding paperwork and initialize your VA access. New employees will need to bring two forms of approved ID as instructed by HR. Staff may be required to sign and submit forms online, so please bring mobile devices. Tablets and/or laptops may be available and new employees can use the VA's guest wi-fi. Once HR in-processing has concluded, some new staff (human resources, students, interns, etc.) may be released back to their departments and will not need to attend the remaining orientation portion of NEO.

Orientation will begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome from members of our Executive Leadership Team (ELT). We will listen to presentations from many of our departments outlining VA policies, procedures, and practices. Day one of orientation will conclude at 4 p.m. and staff will be released for the day.

NEO Teams Meeting: Join online or call (conference ID: 846572979).

Day 2: Orientation (continued)

Day two of NEO will continue at the H.J. Heinz III campus in the Learning Exchange from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. New employees should report between 7:30–7:55 a.m., attendance will be taken from 7:55–8 a.m., and orientation will continue at 8 a.m. We will hear additional presentations from more of our departments and leaders throughout the day.

Day two of orientation will conclude at 4 p.m. and new employees will be provided instructions to report to their departments the following day and will be released. Some employees, such as nursing staff (outlined below), will have additional orientation and will be provided instructions on where and when to report from their supervisors.

Please note, there may be specific circumstances where a new hire or transfer may only need to attend HR in-processing or orientation, but not both. Refer to the emailed instructions on which portion(s) you need to attend or ask your HR specialist for further guidance.

Additional Orientation for Nursing Staff

All nursing staff, with the exception of CRNPs, will have additional orientation on days 3 and 4 of the new employee's first week. This orientation will be conducted in the Heinz Learning Exchange and will last from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. each day unless directed differently from the nursing education team. Please see the nurse education SharePoint (VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Nursing Education (sharepoint.com)) for additional information once you gain full access. If you have questions about this portion of nurse orientation, please contact your Nurse Manager or Martin Kaasa (Martin.Kaasa@va.gov) or Kara Anderson (Kara.Anderson@va.gov).

If for some reason you are running late or unexpectedly cannot make it to work, please contact your supervisor immediately by phone and email.