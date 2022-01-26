Weight Management Classes

Comprehensive lifestyle interventions are programs that combine changes to habits and behaviors as well as nutrition and physical activity, with support from a health coach or other member of a health care team.

VA offers a free weight management program for Veterans called MOVE! which offers classes on nutrition, physical activity and behavior change. The goal is to assist Veterans in losing 5-10% bodyweight and to make positive changes in lifestyle and health. You can schedule for the introductory MOVE! Basics of Weight Management class before committing to the full program and you do not need a consult. Day, evening and women’s groups available. Telephone and video options are also available. More detail can be found on the VA Portland MOVE! Weight Management web page.

This list of programs meet the comprehensive lifestyle intervention requirement for weight management medications and bariatric-metabolic surgery:

VA MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans WW (Weight Watchers) TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) HMR (Health Management Resources) Optifast Curves Complete

Interested in learning how to cook healthier, eat for certain health conditions, or move your body more? VA Portland offers many classes to choose from.

Physically active individuals sleep better, feel better, and function better.

Following a healthy eating pattern over time can help support a healthy body weight and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

Weight Management Medications