First responder deflection support services

This web page informs local government and community organizations encountering Veterans who need timely care, including police and fire dispatchers, emergency medical services technicians, police officers, mobile crisis units, shelter staff, and outreach teams, etc.

Emergency services at Seattle VA Medical Center

The Seattle VA Medical Center is the preferred destination of Veterans for emergency treatment. we provide emergent psychiatric care imbedded within the emergency department at our Seattle VA Medical Center

Emergency Department: 206-764-2600 our Seattle VA Medical Center operates 24/7

Psychiatry Emergency Services: 206-764-2610 everyday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. PT, and on call overnight

Accessing emergency mental health services elsewhere

During an emergency Veterans can receive emergency suicide care at the nearest or most appropriate emergency department. The VA’s Community Care program has more information about emergency care since The COMPACT Act of 2020 was established.

Contact the local COMPACT ACT coordinator by calling 206-277-6534 or emailing pug663compactactcoordination@va.gov

Report emergency treatment received from a non-VA Emergency Department: care staff or the Veteran are required to report emergency care within 72 hours to the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline at 844-724-7842 or via the VA Emergency Care Reporting portal

24/7 VA services

The VA offers critical services by phone and other mobile technologies. First responding personnel are encouraged to connect Veterans in the field with these valuable services.

Veterans Crisis Line: Call 988, option 1, if you are a Veteran in a crisis or know someone in a crisis. Anyone — including active duty members, Veterans, and their loved ones — can contact the Veterans Crisis Line by phone, online chat, or SMS text message.

Advice from an on-call VA nurse: Call 800-329-8387, option 3, to speak with registered nurses 24/7 for medical advice on questions about care or for help in deciding whether urgent or routine care is needed.

Homeless Veterans: Call 877-424-3838 if you are a Veteran or know one who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. This line is available by phone or through the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans online chat.

Veterans readjusting to civilian life: Call 877-927-8387 to discuss your experience in the military or any other issue you are facing while transitioning back to civilian life after active duty. For more information about transitioning back to civilian life, visit the Vet Center Call Center webpage.

Police: VA Puget Sound operates 24/7 policing services at our medical centers via dispatchers connected with their community peers. If you need to contact the police, please make sure you call the correct phone number for each VA Medical Center:

Seattle VA Medical Center: 206-764-2899

American Lake VA Medical Center: 253-589-4019

Business hours services

Warm handoffs for first responders: The Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Coordinators listed below can assist first responders with linking Veterans to enrollment, clinical and mental health care, and homelessness services; each is assigned to a different county. VJO Coordinators also provide local jail outreach and assistance to Veterans navigating the legal system. Please note that these points of contact are not appropriate for acute crisis handoff.

VA Puget Sound VJO group email: PUGJusticeOutreach@va.gov

PUGJusticeOutreach@va.gov Snohomish County: Ned Gignoux ,206-291-8511

Ned Gignoux ,206-291-8511 King County: Diana Belletti, 206-379-2844; or Kevin Devine, 206-348-2952

Diana Belletti, 206-379-2844; or Kevin Devine, 206-348-2952 Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan Counties: Kyle Czeh, 206-265-1840

Kyle Czeh, 206-265-1840 Pierce, Greys Harbor and Cowlitz Counties: Linda Shannon, 253-304-1408

Linda Shannon, 253-304-1408 Thurston, Kitsap, Mason, Clallam, Jefferson Counties: Staci Virtue, 253-753-5708

Addictions and substance use disorder treatment self-referral: Connect Veterans with our addictions intake offices at the following locations.

Seattle VA Medical Center (King and northern counties) Walk-in: building 101, floor 1, left hallway, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. PT Phone: 206-277-3318 for a same-day intake appointment, Tuesdays and Thursday from 8:00 - 8:30 a.m. PT Phone: to schedule intake outside of Tuesday and Thursday drop-in times.

American Lake VA Medical Center (Pierce, Southern, and Olympic Peninsula counties) Walk-in: Building 61, first floor, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., and from 1 - 3 p.m. PT Phone: 253-583-1759 for an intake appointment



Mental health treatment: Services vary by the location of the Veteran and their access to one of our clinics for walk-in and same-day appointments for non-emergency mental health treatment. Find more information about our mental health services.

Seattle VA Medical Center (King and northern counties) Walk-in: Building 101, 2nd floor, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., and from 1 - 3 p.m. PT Phone: 206-764-2007 for an appointment Mental Health New Patient Access Line:

American Lake VA Medical Center (Pierce, Southern, and Olympic Peninsula counties) Walk-in: Building 61, first floor, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 - 12 p.m. and from 1 - 3 p.m. PT Phone: 253-583-1680 for an appointment

VA Puget Sound primary care clinics: : If connected to any primary care team across VA Puget Sound, call the STARR (open access clinic) Monday – Friday from 8am-4pm. Your phone call will be triaged and a provider will call back normally within 20 minutes to assess mental health needs and coordinate a plan of care.

Phone:

Veterans experiencing homelessness in King County: Call 206-764-5149 if you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness for one-stop access to community-based, multiagency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental health care, career development, and access to VA and non-VA benefits. Walk-ins are welcome Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. PT at the South Lucile Street Community Resource and Referral Center.

Women Veterans: Call 855-829-6636 for information about a variety of services and benefits available to women Veterans. You can also access the online chat via the Women Veterans Call Center webpage.

Intimate partner violence assistance: Call 206-716-5784 for the Intimate partner violence assistance program, which provides resources, safety planning, and support for Veterans and their partners impacted by or experiencing intimate partner violence.