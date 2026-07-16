Creating an account for VA.gov
You’ll need to use an ID.me or Login.gov account to sign in to all VA websites and apps—like VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app. Keep reading to learn about creating a verified ID.me or Login.gov account to manage your VA benefits, services, and information online.
Get step-by-step instructions
We’ll guide you through each step of creating your ID.me or Login.gov account for VA online.
For an ID.me account
Get step-by-step instructions to create an ID.me account for VA
Play a video on how to create an ID.me account for VA (YouTube)
For a Login.gov account
Get step-by-step instructions to create a Login.gov account for VA
Play a video on how to create a Login.gov account for VA (YouTube)
If you want to learn more about choosing between an ID.me or Login.gov account, or if you have questions about creating your account or preparing for VA’s sign-in changes in 2025, keep reading.
Choosing your account
When you create an ID.me or Login.gov account, you can access and manage your VA benefits, health care, and information online. You can use your account to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, and any other VA online service.
Here are some things you can do with an account:
- Apply for benefits
- Check your claim status
- Update your address and other contact information across several VA benefits and services
- Check the status of and request help with any benefit overpayments or copay bills you may have
You can also do these things to manage your health:
- Refill prescriptions
- Communicate privately and securely with your health care team
- Request or schedule some health appointments
- Review lab and test results
You can also use your account to sign in to some other government websites to manage benefits like Social Security benefits.
Here’s what to know:
- Login.gov is our government’s one account provider. The U.S. government creates and maintains your account.
Read Login.gov’s privacy policy on their website
- ID.me is a non-government account provider that contracts with government and non-government organizations. ID.me creates and maintains your account.
Read ID.me’s privacy policy on their website
- Both accounts meet the latest federal security standards. And both accounts offer you access to manage your VA benefits and care—and other government benefits—online.
If any of these descriptions are true for you, you’ll need to choose ID.me:
- You live outside the U.S.
- You don’t have a Social Security number
- You don’t have a current driver’s license or other state-issued ID
- Your phone is on a plan that’s not in your name and you want to verify your identity online
- You have a non-driver’s-license state ID from Alaska, Delaware, Nevada, or Wisconsin
Note: If the address listed on your ID is a PO Box, we recommend choosing ID.me.
Many people create accounts that they forget they have over time.
The best way to find out if you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account is to try to create a new one.
To create a new account, go to our VA.gov sign-in page. Then select Create an account with Login.gov or Create an account with ID.me.
If you try to create an account and you already have one, the sign-in service provider will tell you. You can then try to reset your password.
Creating your account
You can create your account for VA online. Here’s what you’ll need:
- A unique personal email address that only you use
- A unique password that includes at least 12 characters
- A way to add an extra layer of protection to your account (called multifactor authentication or MFA), like an authenticator app or mobile phone to get text message codes
Get step-by-step instructions to create a Login.gov account for VA
Learn about MFA methods on the Login.gov website
The first time you use your account to manage your VA benefits or information, you’ll need to verify your identity. This one-time process helps us protect all Veterans’ identities and prevent scammers from stealing your VA benefits. You must have a valid, unexpired driver’s license, other state ID, or U.S. passport book. You may be able to verify online or at a participating U.S. post office.
Get step-by-step instructions to verify your identity for your Login.gov account
Identity verification is a one-time process that we ask you to complete for your ID.me or Login.gov account. The process often takes about 10 minutes.
During this process, the account provider (ID.me or Login.gov) will ask you to provide certain personal information and identification (ID). This process helps us make sure that the person creating your account is really you—and not someone pretending to be you. It’s a lot like the process for setting up a bank account.
Identity verification is not about whether we trust that you’re who you say you are. It’s about protecting you from scammers who may try to set up an account in your name to access your information and benefits.
After you verify your identity, you won’t have to do it again for that account unless you lose access to your account’s multifactor authentication method or need to recreate your account. In the future, we may ask you to help us reverify your identity once every several years for added protection.
Here’s what you’ll need to get started:
- An email address
- A unique password that includes at least 8 characters (with at least 1 uppercase letter, 1 lowercase letter, and 1 number)
- A way to add an extra layer of protection to your account (called multifactor authentication or MFA), like an authenticator app or mobile phone to get text message codes
Get step-by-step instructions to create your ID.me account
Learn about MFA methods on the ID.me website
The first time you use your account to manage your VA benefits or information, you’ll need to verify your identity. This one-time process helps us protect all Veterans’ information and prevent scammers from stealing your VA benefits. You’ll need a U.S. driver’s license, state-issued ID, passport, passport card, or other accepted ID documents. You may be able to verify online or in person at a participating location of The UPS Store.
Get step-by-step instructions to verify your identity with ID.me
Yes. But you’ll need to use alternate methods to verify your identity and add multifactor authentication (MFA).
For Login.gov: You can verify your identity at a participating U.S. post office. If you don’t have a U.S. phone number at all, you may be able to verify your address by mail.
Learn about verifying in person (Login.gov website)
Learn about verifying by mail (Login.gov website)
For ID.me: You can verify your identity on a video call. You’ll need a computer with a webcam and internet connection. And you’ll need to upload photos of your ID from the computer. Or you can book an appointment to verify your identity in person at a participating location of The UPS Store.
Learn about verifying on a video call (ID.me website)
Learn about in-person verification appointments (ID.me website)
For both accounts: You can choose an MFA method that doesn’t require a mobile phone, like a security key, landline, or backup codes.
Review MFA methods (Login.gov website)
We can help guide you to fix some common issues as you create your account and verify your identity.
Get support for common Login.gov and ID.me issues
Or you can get more help on each account provider’s website.
Go to the Login.gov help center
Identity verification and multifactor authentication work together to protect your identity and personal information:
- Identity verification is a one-time process. You complete this process when you first set up your sign-in account. To verify your identity, you provide certain personal information and identification (ID). Identity verification helps us make sure only you can create your sign-in account—and no scammer can create one in your name.
- Multifactor authentication (MFA) is an extra layer of protection that’s part of the process of signing in to use your account. When you first set up your account, you set up your choice of MFA method (like an authenticator app) on a device only you have access to. Then, you use that method to provide a specific code we send you each time you sign in. Multifactor authentication helps us make sure only you can use your sign-in account to access and manage your benefits and health care.
Preparing for VA sign-in changes
We moved to a simpler, more modern, sign-in experience in 2025, with 2 secure sign-in account options (ID.me and Login.gov).
Here’s what changed for Veterans and beneficiaries like you:
- You can no longer use a My HealtheVet user ID and password or DS Logon username and password to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, or other VA online services.
- You have 2 sign-in account options that meet modern security standards: an ID.me or Login.gov account. You can use your account to sign in to all VA websites and apps to manage your VA benefits and care.
- You’ll need to use a unique email address and set up multifactor authentication (MFA) for your account.
Don’t worry. Your My HealtheVet health portal isn’t going away. You’ll just need to sign in to it with an ID.me or Login.gov account.
Here’s why we allow only 2 modern, secure sign-in account options (ID.me or Login.gov):
- Veterans have told us many times over several years that they want fewer account options. And they want to be able to use their chosen sign-in account to access all of their VA benefits and care.
- Identity theft and related medical identity theft are serious issues that can cause severe financial hardship and disruption in medical care for Veterans and their families. In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than 1 million reports of identity theft. That same year, Veterans and military retirees also reported to the FTC $350 million in losses to fraud.
- We’re required by federal policy to help all Veterans begin using a sign-in account that meets modern security standards. We’re also required to simplify the sign-in experience for Veterans. ID.me and Login.gov help us meet both these requirements.
Don’t worry. You won’t lose any stored information. And you can always manage your VA benefits and care by phone, by mail, or in person. But you’ll need to create your ID.me or Login.gov account to access your information and manage your benefits and care online again.
Learn more about what to do if you haven’t switched to Login.gov or ID.me yet
It’s always your choice whether you want to get an account. Your choice won’t affect your eligibility for VA benefits or health care in any way.
If you don’t get an ID.me or Login.gov account, you won’t be able to access your VA information or manage your benefits and care online. But you can always manage your VA benefits and health care by phone, by mail, or in person.
Review our list of helpful VA phone numbers to find the one that matches your specific needs.
Get a list of helpful VA phone numbers
Or find the phone number and address for your local VA health facility, regional office, cemetery, or other location.
Yes. Both Login.gov and ID.me require multifactor authentication (MFA) as part of the account set-up process. This extra layer of protection helps us make sure that it’s you trying to use your sign-in account—and not someone pretending to be you.
Multifactor authentication is a common practice for many websites and apps. You may already use it to access your email, bank account, or social media accounts.
When you set up your Login.gov or ID.me account, you can choose the multifactor authentication option that works best for you.
Go to Login.gov’s guide to multifactor authentication options