Creating an account for VA.gov
Learn about creating a free Login.gov or ID.me account to manage your VA benefits, services, and information online.
Why should I create an account to sign in to VA.gov?
When you create a free Login.gov or ID.me account, you can access and manage your VA benefits, health care, and information online.
Here are some things you can do with an account:
-
Apply for benefits
-
Check your claim status
-
Update your address and other contact information across several VA benefits and services
-
Check the status of and request help with any benefit overpayments or copay bills you may have
You can also do these things to manage your health:
-
Refill prescriptions
-
Communicate privately and securely with your health care team
-
Request or schedule some health appointments
-
Review lab and test results
What type of account should I create to manage my VA benefits online?
We encourage you to create a Login.gov account.
Soon all VA websites will follow a new sign-in process through VA.gov with Login.gov as the recommended account.
Login.gov is a secure U.S. government account that meets the latest federal standards. You can use Login.gov to access VA benefits, services, and information in a single, secure account. And you can use your account to manage other government benefits and services (like Social Security benefits and federal job applications).
You can also choose to create an ID.me account.
ID.me is a commercially-owned account that also meets the latest federal security standards. You can use your ID.me account to manage VA and other government benefits and services.
Can I still use a DS Logon or My HealtheVet account to sign in?
Yes. At this time, you can use your DS Logon or My HealtheVet account to sign in to VA.gov.
You’ll need a Premium DS Logon or My HealtheVet account to manage many of your benefits and services.
Get a Premium DS Logon account
How do I create a Login.gov account?
You can create your account on the Login.gov website.
Here’s what you’ll need to create your account:
-
An email address
-
A unique password that includes at least 12 characters
When you set up your account, you’ll need to set up multifactor authentication.
You’ll need to choose at least 1 of these authentication options:
-
Entering a security code from your authentication application
-
Using your security key
-
Entering a security code that you receive by text or by phone call
-
Entering a backup code
-
Using your federal government employee or military ID (PIV or CAC)
Learn more about multifactor authentication
The first time you sign in to VA.gov with your Login.gov account, we’ll ask you to verify your identity.
Here’s what you’ll need to verify your identity:
-
Your driver’s license or non-driver’s license state-issued ID, and
-
Your Social Security number, and
-
A phone number on a phone plan that’s in your name
How do I create an ID.me account?
You can create your account on the ID.me website.
Here’s what you’ll need to create your account:
-
An email address
-
A unique password that includes at least 8 characters
When you set up your account, you’ll also need to verify your identity.
Here’s what you’ll need to verify your identity:
-
A phone number in your name
-
A government-issued photo ID, like a driver’s license, state ID, passport, or passport card
How can I get help with creating an account?
If you need help creating a Login.gov account, you can call the Login.gov help center at 844-875-6446 (TTY: 711). They’re open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. You can also submit a help ticket on the Login.gov website.
Submit a help ticket on the Login.gov website
If you need help creating an ID.me account, you can submit a help ticket on the ID.me website.