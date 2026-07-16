Creating an account for VA.gov

When you create an ID.me or Login.gov account, you can access and manage your VA benefits, health care, and information online. You can use your account to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, and any other VA online service.

Here are some things you can do with an account:

Apply for benefits

Check your claim status

Update your address and other contact information across several VA benefits and services

Check the status of and request help with any benefit overpayments or copay bills you may have

You can also do these things to manage your health:

Refill prescriptions

Communicate privately and securely with your health care team

Request or schedule some health appointments

Review lab and test results

You can also use your account to sign in to some other government websites to manage benefits like Social Security benefits.