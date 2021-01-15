Deciding how much life insurance to get
The amount of life insurance you need depends on your personal and financial situation. Our life insurance needs calculator can help you decide. Read below to find out how to get started.
What information do I need to use the life insurance needs calculator?
To use the calculator, you’ll need information about the items listed in the 4 categories below. If you don’t know the exact dollar amounts for all these items, you can estimate.
Category 1: Your survivors’ financial obligations
These include expenses your survivors may need to pay right away, such as:
- Burial and funeral costs
- Health care costs (uninsured medical costs)
- Estate taxes
- Other estate-settlement expenses like legal fees
Financial obligations also include any money you and your survivors may owe (existing debts) or may need for planned living expenses, such as:
- Housing costs (your monthly mortgage or rent payments)
- Education costs (like children’s college tuition)
- Car, home equity, or personal loans
- Credit card debt
- An emergency fund for unexpected expenses
Category 2: The annual income available to your survivors
This includes any money your survivors will earn or receive each year from:
- A job
- VA dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC), sometimes called death pension benefits
- Social Security survivor benefits
- A survivor benefit plan
- Dividends and interest
- Other sources (like rental properties, private loan payments from others, or annuities)
Category 3: The annual income your survivors need
This is how much money your survivors will need each year to continue supporting the standard of living you want them to have. Standard of living means level of wealth and comfort. It includes basic needs (like food and housing) and luxuries (like vacations or certain clothes or cars).
The calculator will ask you:
- How much money your survivors will need each year, and
- For how many years they’ll need this income
Category 4: Your survivors’ assets
These are any items of value that may give your survivors a one-time (or lump sum) payment. If you have debts, your survivors may need to use these assets to pay off those debts.
Assets may include:
- Your Thrift Savings Plan benefit
- Current investments
- SGLI, VGLI, or other life insurance
- VA education benefits for qualified dependents
- Other lump sum payments
How will the calculator estimate my life insurance needs?
The calculator will use the amounts you enter for each item to determine:
- The net income needed to support your survivors. This is the annual income your survivors need minus the annual income available to your survivors.
- How much life insurance you may need. This is your survivors’ total financial obligations and net income needs minus their assets.
Go to the life insurance needs calculator
Note: Please use this calculator only as a guide. If you need more specific guidance about your situation, contact a financial planner.