The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers Veterans a long-term care alternative to nursing home placement. MFH may be the appropriate choice for Veterans who are unable to safely manage their complex health care needs independently, and prefer a non-institutional setting.

This page shares commonly used resources utilized by the Saginaw VA Healthcare System's Veteran Justice Outreach program and the Homeless Veteran Program to assist Veterans.

VA Saginaw's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.

The goal of the New Patient Orientation program is to provide Veterans with a seamless transition into VA healthcare services.

Veterans health education is any combination of education, information, and other strategies designed to help Veterans develop self-care/self-management and coping skills, engage family and social support systems, while utilizing VHA health care resources across the VA to enhance Veterans quality of life.

The VA Saginaw Healthcare System and its associated clinics transitioned to a new electronic health record (EHR), called the Federal EHR, in April 2026. This is the same system that the Department of Defense (DoD) uses, and among other benefits, it will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides veterinary health insurance benefits for the care of Service Dogs and Travel Pay to an accredited training program.