Health services

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Care we provide at Salisbury health care

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression

Marriage and relationship problems

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders

Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator