Pharmacy residency programs
The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System offers both Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) General Pharmacy Practice and Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) psychiatric and ambulatory care pharmacy residencies. Each of the postgraduate programs is 12 months in duration. Our objective is to train residents for patient-centric clinical positions by advancing their knowledge, skills and attributes in pharmaceutical care. If you have any questions about our programs, please feel free to contact the respective residency program director.
There are three resident positions available. This is a traditional program emphasizing inpatient and ambulatory care and is designed to prepare residents for acute care or ambulatory care positions, adjunct faculty positions, or further PGY2 or fellowship training. Learn more about the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency.
There are three resident positions available. This program is an advanced practice mental health residency designed to prepare the resident for a psychiatric pharmacy specialist position or adjunct faculty position. Learn more about the PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency.
There is one position available. The program is an advanced practice ambulatory care residency, designed to prepare the resident for clinical pharmacist positions in ambulatory care or adjunct faculty positions. Learn more about the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency.