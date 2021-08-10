Pharmacy residency programs

The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System offers both Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) General Pharmacy Practice and Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) psychiatric and ambulatory care pharmacy residencies. Each of the postgraduate programs is 12 months in duration. Our objective is to train residents for patient-centric clinical positions by advancing their knowledge, skills and attributes in pharmaceutical care. If you have any questions about our programs, please feel free to contact the respective residency program director.