COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters VA is providing COVID-19 vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility. You can also receive your Pfizer booster outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go! We continue to encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.
Information on Additional Doses/Boosters
The San Francisco VA Health Care System is now offering Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine boosters under Emergency Use Authorization as supply and capacity permits.
This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) announcements authorizing a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations, as follows:
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
- 65 years of age and older
- 18 years of age and older who are residents in long-term care settings
- 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19
- 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2
For people who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who were vaccinated at least two months ago and 18 and older.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they initially received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
How do I schedule my COVID Vaccine Additional/Booster Dose?
You can request an appointment at your nearest VA facility for your additional/booster shot whether you received your initial series at VA or outside of VA. Please make sure to bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your appointment! This is particularly important if your initial series was given outside of VA.
- To schedule an appointment, call 415-750-2204. COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 08:00AM to 04:30PM.
- Appointments are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster.
- It is important to identify to the schedulers if you have an immunocompromised medical condition, so you will be scheduled for an appropriate vaccine dose.
What if I receive my booster shot or third dose outside of VA?
If a Veteran decides to receive their booster shot or third dose outside of VA, they are encouraged to share this information with their VA care team.
We also continue to encourage all Veterans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible if they have not done so already. We offer first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations at all San Francisco VA locations.
Who can get the vaccine?
We are now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to all eligible Veterans and anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries (see below) under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act.
Those now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines under the SAVE LIVES Act include:
- Veterans: All Veterans are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at VA. Eligibility includes anyone who served in the U.S. military, including the U.S. National Guard, Reserves, or Coast Guard, and Veterans regardless of character of discharge.
- Spouses and Surviving Spouses of Veterans: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we are including spouses of same-sex and common-law marriages. Eligibility includes a widow or widower of a Veteran.
- Caregivers of a Veteran: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.
- CHAMPVA Recipients: Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits, including spouses or children of permanently and totally disabled Veterans or of Veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities. Recipients must meet CDC age requirements for vaccine administration.
What vaccines are available?
We offer the Moderna vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
How can I register to be contacted for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment?
Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act can receive the COVID-19 Vaccine at the SFVAHCS Fort Miley campus. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is now open every Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.—with no need to make an appointment or register ahead of time. Simply visit the Medical Center and inform screeners you are here to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
If you know an individual who is interested in receiving the vaccine at the Fort Miley campus or one of the SFVAHCS’ community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) locations, please instruct them to make an appointment:
- Call this number to make a vaccine appointment for any of the following locations: 415-750-2204
- San Francisco VA Medical Center - Fort Miley Campus
- Downtown San Francisco
- San Bruno
- Oakland
- Santa Rosa
- Clearlake
- Ukiah
- Eureka
I’m a Veteran who is not enrolled in VA health care. How can I enroll?
Veterans can apply for VA health care by calling 877-222-8387 or visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.
I have a specific medical condition and don’t know if it’s a good idea for me to be vaccinated. Who should I ask?
If you have a question about your personal medical history, please communicate with your primary care provider. You can also learn quite a bit about the specifics of the COVID-19 vaccine at our Keep Me Informed tool.
In the meantime, what can I do to fight COVID-19?
Keep up the 3W’s!
It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. Even after vaccination, Veterans and employees should continue to:
- Wear a face covering
- Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart)
- Wash hands frequently
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VA's vaccine information page