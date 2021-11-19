COVID-19 vaccines

Information on Additional Doses/Boosters

The San Francisco VA Health Care System is now offering Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine boosters under Emergency Use Authorization as supply and capacity permits.

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) announcements authorizing a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations, as follows:

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years of age and older

18 years of age and older who are residents in long-term care settings

18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2

For people who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who were vaccinated at least two months ago and 18 and older.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they initially received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

How do I schedule my COVID Vaccine Additional/Booster Dose?

You can request an appointment at your nearest VA facility for your additional/booster shot whether you received your initial series at VA or outside of VA. Please make sure to bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your appointment! This is particularly important if your initial series was given outside of VA.

To schedule an appointment, call 415-750-2204. COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 08:00AM to 04:30PM.

Appointments are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster.

It is important to identify to the schedulers if you have an immunocompromised medical condition, so you will be scheduled for an appropriate vaccine dose.

What if I receive my booster shot or third dose outside of VA?

If a Veteran decides to receive their booster shot or third dose outside of VA, they are encouraged to share this information with their VA care team.

We also continue to encourage all Veterans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible if they have not done so already. We offer first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations at all San Francisco VA locations.