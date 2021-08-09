Internships and fellowships

The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System provides a wide variety of educational opportunities for current employees as well as future employees, including students, interns and residents in an array of clinical and administrative careers.

Affiliates and Health Professional Trainees

The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System works with hundreds of medical residents and students every year. We ask that all student questions or concerns that are not addressed by these instructions or this website be directed to your affiliate representative at your Institution. If your affiliate representative at your Institution cannot answer or address your concerns then they (not individual students) may contact the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System Health Professions Trainee Onboarding Specialist by e-mailing vhasuxStudentRequest@va.gov.

When requesting training at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS), please refer to this page.

Throughout this page the use of affiliate is to mean the University, College, Institution, or School that is requesting an Affiliation Agreement and training for students.