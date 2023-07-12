Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services
The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services (PM&RS) department encompasses several rehabilitative specialties.
PM&RS provides medical, rehabilitative and preventive strategies. This treating specialty emphasizes restoring and optimizing function through physical modalities, therapeutic exercise and interventions, adaptive equipment, modification of the environment, education and assistive devices.
Audiology and Speech Pathology
Audiology and Speech
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
- Northeast Las Vegas VA Clinic
- Northwest Las Vegas VA Clinic
- Pahrump VA Clinic
- Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic
- Southwest Las Vegas VA Clinic
- VA Video Connect
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and Low Vision Rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
- North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
- Services may also be provided at the homes of the Veteran
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Physical Therapy (PT), Occupational Therapy (OT), and Kinesiotherapy (KT)
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
- North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
- Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic (PT)
- Southwest Las Vegas VA Clinic (PT)
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Recreation Therapy
Recreation Therapy (RT) provides therapy-based patient-centered service that integrates function, quality, and meaning to one's life. Its focus is to improve and enrich functioning through active therapy and/or meaningful therapeutic activities to maintain or improve functional independence and quality of life. The intended outcome is independence in life activities based upon patients needs and goals.
Prosthetics and Rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment to include:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Spinal Cord Injury Primary Care Team (SCI PCT)
Provides treatment, coordination and continuity of care to eligible Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders (SCI&D) veterans
Electromyogram/Botox Clinic
Provides evaluations (history and directed exam) and testing of the nerves and muscles to aid in the diagnosis of diseases/injuries/disorders of the nerves, muscles and neuromuscular junction. Botox provides evaluation and management including Botox injections (some with EMG-guidance and some without it as clinically indicated) of patients who require Botox injections as part of the management of their disease/illness which includes chronic migraines, muscle cramps and spasms and other symptoms.
Physiatry
These services are provided by physicians who specialize in providing evaluation, diagnosis, and consultation and non-surgical therapeutic treatments to outpatients with physical impairments and/or disabilities involving neuromuscular, neurologic, cardiovascular, or musculoskeletal disorders.
Specifically, rehabilitation physicians:
- Diagnose and treat pain
- Restore maximum function lost through injury, illness or disabling conditions Treat the whole person, not just the problem area Lead a team of medical professionals such as Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Comprehensive
- Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP)
- Provide non-surgical treatments
- Explain your medical problems and treatment/prevention plan
- The job of a rehabilitation physician is to treat any disability resulting from disease or injury, from sore shoulders to amputations. The focus is on the development of a comprehensive integrated program for putting the pieces of a person's life back together after injury or disease – without surgery.
