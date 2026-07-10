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Register for care

Register to get care at one of our VA Southern Nevada health care facilities. Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help you apply in person or get started online.

Patient registration (admissions)

Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help. Call us or visit one of our patient registration offices to get started.

3650 South Pointe Circle, Building D, Suite 200
Laughlin, NV 89029-0423

Enrollment/Eligibility

3650 South Pointe Drive
Bldg. D, 2nd Floor, Suite 200
Laughlin, NV 89029

Enrollment Office - Room 201

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400

Enrollment

Building 1

First Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

4461 East Charleston Boulevard, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Las Vegas, NV 89104-5537

Enrollment/Eligibility

4461 E. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas , NV 89104

Enrollment Office- Room 187

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

3968 North Rancho Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89130-3412

Enrollment/Eligibility

3968 N. Rancho Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89130

Enrollment Office- Room 118A, 118B, 118C

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

220 South Lola Lane
Pahrump, NV 89048-0835

Enrollment/Eligibility

220 South Lola Lane
Pahrump, NV 89048

Enrollment Office - Room 106

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

1020 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015-8533

Enrollment/Eligibility

1020 S. Boulder HWY.
Henderson, NV 89015

Enrollment Office- Room 107

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

7235 South Buffalo Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89113-4040

Enrollment/Eligibility

7235 South Buffalo Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89113

Enrollment Office- Room 107

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Not yet enrolled in VA health care?

You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care with us.

Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility 

Apply online, by phone, or by mail

We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.

Apply in person

We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.

Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ). Bring your completed application to one of our patient registration offices.

What to bring with your health care application 
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:

  • Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
  • Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
  • Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
  • Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, or private health insurance)

Download VA Form 10-10 EZ

More information

  • Review copay rates for outpatient care, hospital stays, medications, and other health services.

  • If you’re struggling to pay your copays, learn how to request a repayment plan, debt relief, or copay exemption.

  • Find out how to file a dispute if you disagree with the charges or amounts on your bill.

  • Update your address and other information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.

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