Register for care
Register to get care at one of our VA Southern Nevada health care facilities. Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help you apply in person or get started online.
Patient registration (admissions)
Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help. Call us or visit one of our patient registration offices to get started.
3650 South Pointe Circle, Building D, Suite 200
Laughlin, NV 89029-0423
Enrollment/Eligibility
3650 South Pointe Drive
Bldg. D, 2nd Floor, Suite 200
Laughlin, NV 89029
Enrollment Office - Room 201
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400
Enrollment
Building 1
First Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
4461 East Charleston Boulevard, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Las Vegas, NV 89104-5537
Enrollment/Eligibility
4461 E. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas , NV 89104
Enrollment Office- Room 187
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
3968 North Rancho Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89130-3412
Enrollment/Eligibility
3968 N. Rancho Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89130
Enrollment Office- Room 118A, 118B, 118C
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
220 South Lola Lane
Pahrump, NV 89048-0835
Enrollment/Eligibility
220 South Lola Lane
Pahrump, NV 89048
Enrollment Office - Room 106
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
1020 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015-8533
Enrollment/Eligibility
1020 S. Boulder HWY.
Henderson, NV 89015
Enrollment Office- Room 107
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
7235 South Buffalo Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89113-4040
Enrollment/Eligibility
7235 South Buffalo Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Enrollment Office- Room 107
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Not yet enrolled in VA health care?
You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care with us.
Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility
Apply online, by phone, or by mail
We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.
Apply in person
We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.
Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ). Bring your completed application to one of our patient registration offices.
What to bring with your health care application
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:
- Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
- Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
- Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
- Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, or private health insurance)