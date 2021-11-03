 Skip to Content

My VA Health

VA is here to help Veterans who are part of the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center with the patient portal, My VA Health. If you don’t find the information you’re looking for on this page, please call the My VA Health Support Line at 888-444-6982. Customer service representatives are standing by to help.

Access the patient portal: https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov

Electronic Health Record Modernization

Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. To support this mission, Mann-Grandstaff VAMC and its community-based outpatient clinics were the first VA medical facilities to go live with VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) in October 2020. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.

Learn more about EHRM at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC in Spokane

