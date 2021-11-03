Electronic Health Record Modernization

Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. To support this mission, Mann-Grandstaff VAMC and its community-based outpatient clinics were the first VA medical facilities to go live with VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) in October 2020. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.

Learn more about EHRM at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC in Spokane