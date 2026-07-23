Programs
Explore Spokane VA’s diverse program offerings, which include patient health care and other specialties.
Community Care
We provide care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. Contact our Community Care office at
Click here to learn more about Veteran Community Care services at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC.
DAISY Award
The DAISY Award is presented to a Spokane VA nurse who is nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee, or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care. The nomination form can be found throughout the Spokane VA main campus or click here to submit a form online.
Electronic Health Record Modernization
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. To support this mission, Mann-Grandstaff VAMC and its community-based outpatient clinics were the first VA medical facilities to go live with VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) in October 2020. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
Learn more about EHRM at VA Spokane.
First Responder Deflection Support Services
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center supports local deflection, also known as pre-arrest diversions, to reduce or prevent negative outcomes through supportive health care services.
Learn more about first responder deflection support services at VA Spokane.
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and also VA staff who are impacted by Intimate Partner Violence. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV – help is available.
Learn more about IPV Assistance at VA Spokane.
My HealtheVet on VA.gov
You can manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Native American Veterans Healing Lodge
Also know as a Sweat Lodge, the Healing Lodge serves as a location where Native Americans and other Veterans can search their souls and open up to the Great Creator. This 1,176-square-foot, open-air structure was built on the northwest corner of the medical center’s campus with VA capital improvement funds. It incorporates two sweat lodges, one for women and one for men.
Learn more about the Sweat Lodge at VA Spokane.
VA Health Care Orientation
The goal of the New Patient Orientation program is to provide Veterans with a seamless transition into VA health care services.
Click here to learn more about Veteran health care benefits, how to get an ID card, and download a welcome kit.
Privacy/FOIA Office
Click here for information regarding VA Privacy/HIPAA policies and procedures; to report a possible violation or breach of privacy rights; and to report a concern or a compliment about the privacy practices at Spokane VA health care.
Rural Health Care
In rural areas, basic levels of health care or preventative care may not be available to support residents’ long-term health and well-being. VA recognizes the need to provide accessible care to rural Veterans and allocates 32 percent of its health care budget to rural Veteran care.
Learn more about rural health care at VA Spokane.
Whole Health Classes and Groups
Our Whole Health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
Learn more about Whole Health at VA Spokane.
Pharmacy Residency Program
Spokane VA Postgraduate Year-1 (PGY1) Pharmacy Residency Program
The Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center (MGVAMC) is excited to offer an ASHP-accredited postgraduate year-1 (PGY-1) pharmacy residency program in beautiful Spokane, Washington. Residents will participate in structured learning experiences focused on the core functions of our pharmacy service to achieve challenging goals and objectives. Residents will have unique opportunities to provide direct patient care in a variety of settings and obtain a teaching certificate in coordination with the WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
As a federal VA facility, we are a qualifying employer for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which may help eligible residents receive forgiveness of remaining federal Direct Loan balances after meeting program requirements.
Program Highlights
- Integrated well-being focus, including dedicated project weeks that provide protected time for major residency projects and professional development.
- Staffing requirement limited to every other Saturday, supporting work–life balance while maintaining strong pharmacy practice skills.
- Robust clinical training with direct patient care in primary care, inpatient, and specialty settings.
- Teaching certificate in collaboration with Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
- Supportive preceptors committed to mentorship, continuous feedback, and resident success.
VA Mission
“To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”
Pharmacy Mission
We strive to provide ACES: A=Accurate, C=Cost Effective, E=Efficient, S=Safe.
Delivery of quality pharmaceutical care services to every veteran served by us.
Core Values: “I CARE”
- Integrity: Act with high moral principles. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
- Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
- Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
- Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
- Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.
Resident Benefits
- Competitive annual stipend
- 13 paid annual leave days
- 13 paid sick leave days
- 11 paid federal holidays
- Health care benefits
- Free on-site parking
- Personal office space
Contact Us
For more information or questions about the program:
Heather Dickson, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Director
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center
Spokane, WA
Heather.Dickson@va.gov
The brochure is below for more information