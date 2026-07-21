Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)

To prepare for filing your first claim with BTSSS, do these three things to help your claims processing go smoothly.

First, sign up or update your direct deposit information with VA if appropriate.

Second, create a secure ID.me or Login.gov account if you don’t have one

or account if you don’t have one Third, log in to BTSSS for the first time, create a profile and be sure to add your direct deposit account information.

Learn how to create an ID.me or Login.gov account

For more tips and instructions on how to use BTSSS, watch our six-video playlist.