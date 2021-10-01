Military service can affect your emotional, mental, and physical health. We offer recreation and creative arts therapy through activities that can be adapted to your needs.

Mindfully Moving Yoga Group

Mindfully Moving Yoga is a sensory enhanced form of yoga with props (chair) to assist in making yoga available for every body type and ability. Yoga and meditation practice helps to improve our overall wellness by taking time out to deepen our breath and move our bodies in ways that increase flexibility, strength, balance and emotional resilience. Beginners to yoga are welcome.

Singing Bowls Relaxation Group

When we relax with the sounds of Tibetan singing bowls or the gong, our concentration improves and our emotional tensions and blockages are eased. The sound with its vibrations can ease mental or emotional pain (low self-esteem, worries, fear, anger, anxiety, depression, insomnia). Tibetan singing bowls are used for deep relaxation and muscle regeneration, to relieve pain in the joints, muscles and shoulders, to ease pain related to sciatica, the digestive system, headaches and migraine or spine injuries, to improve circulation, release tensions or blockages, to open the energy flow, eliminate the toxins from the body. Tibetan singing bowls and their unique tones are used to stabilize blood pressure, to ease asthma related issues, to renew the functioning of the adrenal gland, to open and stabilize the meridians and to improve the synaptic responses in our brain.

These recreation groups are facilitated by the following licensed therapists:

Robin Briceño, RYT

Registered Music Therapist

Registered Yoga Instructor & Expressive Arts Therapist

Certified Accessible Yoga Instructor

Certified Warriors At Ease Yoga & Meditation Instructor

Certified Hatha & AIReal Yoga TM

And

Gillian Hinton McDonald, LCSW

Director of the Ventura Vet Center