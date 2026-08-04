Ventura Vet Center

We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.

Listed below are websites to community partners who provide critical services for the Veteran population in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties:

Veteran Services - Ventura County assists with obtaining VA benefits to include filing for VA disability compensation.

Veterans' Services | Santa Barbara County, CA - Official Website (countyofsb.org) assists with obtaining VA benefits to include filing for VA disability compensation.

Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic | VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care | Veterans Affairs services include: Primary Care; Women's Health; Dietetics (Dietician); Physical Therapy and Mental Health.

Santa Barbara VA Clinic | VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care | Veterans Affairs services include: Primary Care; Women's Health; Dietetics (Dietician); Physical Therapy and Mental Health.

Home - Gold Coast Veterans Foundation programs and services. (gcvf.org) mission is to reduce or eliminate suffering, lowered quality of life, re‐integration difficulties, and negative lifetime outcomes of American military veterans.

Home - Workforce Development Board of Ventura County (workforceventuracounty.org) is your one-stop shop for workforce services, providing a comprehensive range of no-cost employment and training services for employers and job seekers.

Reins of HOPE (rohvc.org)Improving mental health and well-being for individuals by empowering and building resiliency through Equine Assisted Psychotherapy

Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County – All gave some. Some gave all. (vvvc.org)Connecting Ventura County Vietnam Veterans for social and mental health support

Veteran Collaborative of Ventura County – Human Services Agency Our mission is to connect Veterans and their families to earned benefits and services.

Santa Barbara Veterans Collaborative | Home (sbcveterans.org) Connecting resources that promote positive physical and mental wellness, family cohesion and resilience, and growth of the veteran community.

Team Red, White & Blue (teamrwb.org)Community of Veterans, Service Members, military families, and supporters, united by teamwork, shared values, and a common goal.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. - VFW The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces.

The American Legion a U.S. Veterans Association As the nation's largest VSO, we relentlessly champion Veterans and service members on Capitol Hill, support military families, and are dedicated to ending veteran suicide.

DAV CALIFORNIA - Home Provide free, professional assistance to Veterans of all generations in obtaining VA and other government benefits earned through service.

AMVETS: Serving American Veterans Enhance and safeguard the entitlements for all American Veterans who have served honorably and to improve the quality of life for them, their families, and the communities where they live through leadership, advocacy and services.