Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screenings and Your VA benefits

A toxic exposure screening supports your long-term health plan and ensures you receive informed, whole-health care. It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. We’ll connect you to additional resources if you have any concerns.

Get your toxic exposure screening

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service.  Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team. .

Potential exposures could include:

Toxic Exposure Screening

Toxic Exposure Screening Points of Contact

To schedule a Toxic Exposure Screening, Veterans can schedule online or call a facility listed below and schedule a Toxic Screening appointment.

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Miami VA Health System

North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System

Orlando VA Healthcare System

VA Caribbean Healthcare System 

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

 

 

 

 

 

Not Enrolled in VA Health Care? 

VA health care covers care for your physical and mental health. This includes a range of services from checkups to surgeries to home health care. It also includes prescriptions and medical equipment. Apply online now.

Learn More About the PACT Act

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Learn more at The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs

