Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center
Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including audiology and speech, mental health care, prescriptions, weight management services, whole health care, women’s health care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita.
Location and contact information
Address
5500 East Kellogg Drive
Wichita, KS 67218-1607
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Wichita health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Cancer care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Cancer Care/Oncology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Dole VA Oncologists/Hematologists have special training in diagnosing and treating blood disorders and cancer in adults using chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy and targeted therapy.
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Cardiology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Dole VA Cardiologists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Emergency care
Appointments
Main Phone
Location
Building 62
Ground Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
During a medical emergency, if you believe your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department right away!
A medical emergency is an injury, illness, or symptom so severe that a delay in seeking immediate medical attention would be reasonably expected to be hazardous to life or health. At the Dole VA, we provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Endocrinology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Endocrinology Clinic treats: thyroid disease, adrenal and pituitary gland disorders, osteoporosis and calcium metabolism, menstrual cycle disorder and menopause, low testosterone, transgender care, and metabolic disorders such as obesity.
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Gastroenterology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Gastroenterology clinic treats patients for Crohn’s disease, chronic constipation and diarrhea, anemia from GI bleeds, chronically elevated liver enzymes, and chronic abdominal pain.
Gynecology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Gynecology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Gynecology focuses on the female reproductive system, including the cervix, fallopian tubes, ovaries, uterus, vagina, and vulva. Menstrual problems, contraception, sexuality, menopause, and infertility issues are diagnosed and treated by a Gynecologist.
HIV/hepatitis care
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Hepatology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Hepatology is a branch of medicine concerned with the study, prevention, diagnosis and management of diseases that affect the liver, gallbladder, biliary tree, and pancreas. Hepatologists frequently treat viral Hepatitis and alcohol-related liver disease.
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Nephrology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Dole VA Nephrology Clinic treats patients for acute kidney disease, polycystic kidney disease, chronic kidney disease stage 3 or higher, electrolyte imbalances, proteinuria, uncontrolled hypertension, kidney transplants, and kidney stones.
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Neurology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Dole VA Neurology service focuses on diseases of the nervous system, such as the peripheral nerves, brain, spine, and muscles. Neurologists provide diagnostic testing, comprehensive assessments, and treatment plans to ensure optimum prognoses.
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Appointments
Call our direct line at 1-
Ophthalmology
Dole VA Eye Clinic
949 South Parklane
Parklane Shopping Center
Wichita, KS 67218
Parklane Annex
Ophthalmology
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Eye clinic in Wichita provides comprehensive optometric, ophthalmologic, and low vision rehabilitation care. Our goal is to increase Veteran quality of life by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
We Diagnose and Manage Ocular Disease such as:
- Diabetes is a chronic disease marked by high levels of blood glucose. Diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes, can cause vision impairment and even blindness.
- Cataracts are an opacity of the lens usually related to age or excessive UV exposure, trauma, inflammation, or metabolic disorders. Cataracts can be surgically removed to improve vision.
- Macular Degeneration is an acquired retinal disorder and is the leading cause of blindness for persons over 65 in the United States.
- Glaucoma is a series of ocular diseases that can cause progressive optic nerve damage and lead to loss of functional vision.
- Retinal Disease caused by diabetes or macular degeneration or hereditary disorders can cause dysfunction and loss of functional vision.
- Red Eye and Infections can be caused by viruses, bacteria, trauma, inflammatory or even allergic
- Eyelid Abnormalities such as excess skin of the upper or lower lids can affect functional vision. Loss of laxity of eyelid tissue can result in exposure to the ocular surface and, in advanced cases, can cause scarring and ulceration of the front surface.
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Orthopedics
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Dole VA Orthopedic Surgeons are concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system, such as musculoskeletal trauma, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Plastic Surgery
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Plastic surgery at the Dole VA offers a spectrum of surgical management, including skin cancer treatment, hand surgery, wound care, breast surgery, facial surgery and eyelid surgery. We work closely with our surgical colleagues to perform complex soft tissue reconstruction. Our outpatient clinic offers injection treatment for migraines as well as procedural services.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Dole VA Medical Center Podiatry clinic in Wichita strives to make sure Veterans receive the best medical treatment from the moment they enter the door. From bunions, calluses, or ingrown toenails, to broken toes, heel pain and sports-related injuries, Dole VA treats each problem with a thorough appointment until the Veteran is comfortable the issue has been addressed.
- Foot and Ankle Surgery
The surgeons at our office provide complete medical and surgical care of the foot and ankle by being up to date with the most advanced treatments and technology to ensure optimal results.
- X-Rays
Our doctor may need to take x-rays of your foot to help determine the cause of your foot pain or ankle pain. Our x-rays are weight bearing, which are essential when it comes to seeing the anatomy of the foot and ankle.
- Orthotics / Shoe Inserts
When your feet hurt, even the simplest task can be agonizing. People often look for quick and inexpensive relief, particularly to over-the-counter insoles or arch supports. But what these commercial products lack is a proper medical evaluation. Wearing the wrong type of shoe insert can be detrimental to feet, especially for people with diabetes or arthritis. You should also be wary of products with lofty claims or promises of comfort based solely on size.
- Sports Injuries and Trauma
Foot and ankle care before, during, and after a workout or sports activity is very important to prevent sports injuries in the foot. If not looked after properly, your feet can suffer a variety of ailments, such as blisters, corns and calluses, ankle sprains, heel pain, plantar fasciitis, fractures, tendonitis, and joint pain, to name a few.
- Ingrown Toenails
In milder cases, you can treat an ingrown toenail by soaking your toe in warm water and placing a tiny piece of cotton underneath the edge of the nail. However, if an ingrown toenail leads to infection, a podiatrist may have to drain the area or perform minor surgery to cut away the section of your nail that is pressing into your skin.
- Diabetic Foot Care
While conditions such as bunions, corns and calluses, fungal infections, and ingrown toenails may not seem serious, diabetes and vascular disease can complicate even these minor issues. We treat a wide range of conditions, including neuropathy, foot infections, ulcerations, and ingrown and fungal toenails.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Pulmonary Medicine
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Dole VA Pulmonologists treat ailments of the lungs and respiratory system, such as asthma, pneumonia, tuberculosis, complicated chest infections, sleep disorders, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases including emphysema.
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Rheumatology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Dole VA Rheumatology Clinic cares for patients with inflammatory arthritis, connective tissue disease, and autoimmune diseases such as Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis. We also assist in the diagnosis of Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis.
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
- Firearm lockboxes
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Surgery
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Dole VA General Surgeons have a central core of knowledge embracing anatomy, physiology, metabolism, immunology, nutrition, pathology, wound healing, shock and resuscitation, intensive care, and neoplasia, which are common to all surgical specialties.
Thoracic surgery
Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma
We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Thoracic Surgery
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Dole VA Thoracic Clinic evaluates patients for: Thoracic Aneurysms, Post Pleural Effusions, Mediastinoscopy, Post Pneumothorax, and Stereotactic Body Radiation therapy. These providers practice in the Wichita area and contract with the Dole VA.
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Urology
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Dole VA Urology Surgery Clinic treats patients for prostate and bladder cancer, kidney stones, swelling, infection and pain of the genitourinary system, vasectomy and all types of urinary dysfunctions.
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Specialty Care - Vascular Surgery
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Dole VA Vascular Clinic evaluates patients for the following: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Vertebral Dissections, Carotid Stenosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease, and Subclavian Steal Syndrome among other Vascular/Arterial issues.
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Whole Health cutting-edge approach invites Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being and live their lives to the fullest. Our commitment is to empower, equip, and treat our nation’s heroes according to their personal preferences and priorities.
Personalized, Proactive, Patient-Driven Care
Whole Health empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and live their life to the fullest. The Dole VA has shifted from a health care system focused primarily on treating disease to one rooted in forming continuous healing relationships and partnerships that support Veterans in achieving their greatest overall well-being.
Dole VA Whole Health Programs
Movement Groups
- Yoga
Mind–body practice incorporating posture, breathwork, meditation, and relaxation to reduce pain, depression, anxiety, and improve sleep.
- Tai Chi
Slow, flowing movements with deep breathing for balance, flexibility, stress relief, and chronic condition support.
Mind‑Body & Relaxation
- Biofeedback
Uses sensors and real-time data to help Veterans learn self-regulation of physiological processes (heart rate, muscle tension, etc.) for stress, headache, and blood pressure control.
- Guided Imagery / Meditation
Mental-rehearsal techniques involving soothing images to reduce anxiety, pain, and emotional distress in 20–30-minute sessions.
Acupuncture Services
- NADA Acupuncture
Ear-focused "National Acupuncture Detoxification Association" protocol (five-ear-point technique) commonly used for stress reduction and addiction support.
- Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA)
Ear-needle therapy targeting acute and chronic pain; studies show reduced opioid use and pain relief postoperatively.
Hypnotherapy
- Clinical Hypnosis
Guided relaxation into focused states to address pain, weight, and overall habit change.
Coaching & Education
- Health & Wellness Coach
One-on-one or group sessions to set SMART goals based on personal values and needs. Focuses on functional, treatment-plan, and lifestyle integration via personal health inventory.
- Food/Nutrition Classes
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Hands-on or demo cooking classes with a dietitian, covering meal prep, grocery planning, and disease-specific recipes.
- MOVE! Weight Management: Structured program using tools, tools, app support for sustainable weight loss and healthy habits.
Creative & Recreational Therapy
- Art Therapy (Photography, Ceramics, etc.)
Structured creative expressions using diverse modalities to enhance emotional, cognitive, and social skills.
- Recreational Therapy
- Fly Fishing: Provides basic fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and rod building classes. Class helps with stress relief, community, and purpose.
- Equine Therapy: Interaction with horses to build confidence, focus, emotional regulation, and trust.
- Cognitive Games / Hobbies: Engaging activities tailored to improve cognitive function and social participation.
Spirit & Soul
- Spiritual Health (Spirit & Soul)
Practices focused on meaning, purpose, values, connectedness, gratitude, self-compassion, spiritual guides, ritual, or community. Supports resilience and well-being.
For more information and schedules of programming, view our Whole Health Course Catalog.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Women Veteran Program Manager
Laurie Pfeiffer
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Women Veterans Program provides the best comprehensive health care for females that is both safe and effective. Our educational services are available to Women Veterans, and our maternity coordinator assists women connect with resources covering all stages of the pregnancy experience.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
-
Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager