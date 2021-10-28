Wilmington VA Medical Center Expands Offering of COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2021

Wilmington VAMC , DE — The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs

Effective October 25, Wilmington VA Medical Center is now offering Veterans and employees the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine booster shots, in addition to the Pfizer booster shot.

“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the Delaware and Southern New Jersey communities against COVID-19,” said Vince Kane, Medical Center Director. “The expanded FDA and CDC recommendations regarding booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large.”

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for a booster dose of the Moderna or J&J vaccine:

For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least 6 months after their second dose:

65 years and older Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings. Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions. Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

While the initial series of vaccines remain highly effective in reducing the likelihood of infection and preventing severe illness, hospitalization, or death among those infected, the purpose of this booster shot is to “boost” antibody protection when it has decreased over time.

VA is also offer the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The Save Lives Act authorizes VA to offer vaccine to Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care, and others including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

Veterans who received a COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA will need to email: VHAWIMVaccination.Report@va.gov. Those who received a vaccine under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot may do so in VA if supply permits and should consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster. Contact 302-994-2511 x5200 for information regarding drive-thru clinic hours, or for an appointment at an affiliated CBOC, please call 1-800-461-8268, Option 2.



CDC advises that it is safe for people to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage for questions and answers regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.