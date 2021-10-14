Internships and fellowships

The Battle Creek VA Medical Center (BCVAMC) Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program recruits applicants on odd-year cycles (2019-2021; 2021-2023; 2023-2025). We participate in the APPCN Neuropsychology Match and complete interviews at INS or via phone/video conferencing.

The Clinical Neuropsychology Residency is Accredited on Contingency by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. This means as a new program, we do not yet have outcome data for our graduates and are expected to provide it by 2022 for full accreditation.



Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:



Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation



American Psychological Association



750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002



Phone: 202-336-5979



E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org



www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

Application Deadline: December 31st

APPCN Neuropsychology Match Number: 9752