Internships and fellowships
VA Battle Creek health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
The doctoral internship at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will occur in academic year 2020:
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 /
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data (PDF)
Psychology Internship Brochure (PDF)
Application Deadline: November 15th
Eligibility Requirements for VA Internships
The Clinical Psychology Residency Program offers 4 advanced practice residency positions:
PTSD & General Mental Health @ Battle Creek VA Medical Center
PTSD & General Mental Health @ Wyoming VA Health Care Center
Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation (PTSD & SUD) @ Battle Creek VA Medical Center
Behavioral Medicine / PC-MHI @ Battle Creek VA Medical Center & Wyoming VA Health Care Center
Postdoctoral Residency Admissions Support and Initial Placement Data PDF
Battle Creek Psychology Residency Brochure
Application Deadline: December 31st
Eligibility Requirements for VA Postdoctoral Residency
The Clinical Psychology Residency program at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Michigan is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will occur in academic year 2028:
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
The Battle Creek VA Medical Center (BCVAMC) Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program recruits applicants on odd-year cycles (2019-2021; 2021-2023; 2023-2025). We participate in the APPCN Neuropsychology Match and complete interviews at INS or via phone/video conferencing.
The Clinical Neuropsychology Residency is Accredited on Contingency by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. This means as a new program, we do not yet have outcome data for our graduates and are expected to provide it by 2022 for full accreditation.
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
