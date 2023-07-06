Bay Pines VA Veteran Patient Orientation

We constantly review patient satisfaction and patient experience data. We want to know about your experiences so we can continue doing what works and improve what doesn’t. We utilize 2 survey systems:

V Signals - This is an electronic survey sent to a random sampling of patients who have a current email address on file. This is a quick survey, with a maximum of 10 questions. SHEP - This is a lengthier survey that may come by email or by mail. It has more than 50 questions (all multiple choice). While it is a greater investment of your time, it allows us to compare your experience to the experience of patients in non VA healthcare facilities.

We make changes based on both, so the more responses we receive, the more likely we are to make the right changes!



How to Resolve Issues With Your Care

Our goal is to provide you with excellent customer service every time. However, we realize we offer care in a complicated system that can be difficult to navigate.



The quickest and easiest way to resolve concerns with your care is to address them in the area where they

occur. If your concern is with Primary Care, talk to your primary care team. If your concern is with Pharmacy,

talk to the pharmacy team. The experts are in that area and are best equipped to solve your problem quickly. Feel free to ask for a service level advocate or manager if needed.



The VEO houses skilled staff called Patient Advocates who are experts in collaborating with different areas of the system to resolve complex problems. We hope you’ll never need our services, but should you have issues with your care, or have an issue that involves several services, and cannot resolve it at the point of service, the Veteran Experience Office is here to help overcome any roadblocks to your care.



The VEO office can be reached at 727-398-9524, Monday Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

YOU make a difference in improving the Veteran experience. We encourage you to:



1. Complete any VA survey that comes your way either through email or mail.

2. Sign up for a My HealtheVet premier account.

3. Talk to your team whenever you have a question, concern or frustration so it can be resolved on the spot.