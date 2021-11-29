Education Academy
VA Boston health care provides training programs for students at the college, university and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Contacts
Andrew Budson MD
Associate Chief of Staff for Education
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6184
Email: andrew.budson@va.gov
David Topor Ph.D., MS-HPEd.
Psychologist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-1010
Email: david.topor@va.gov
Thomas Fohr MAS, BS
ACOS-E, Training Specialist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 603-846-8040
Email: Thomas.Fohr@va.gov
VA trainee satisfaction survey
This survey asks you to rate various aspects of your training experience. Information from the survey helps us identify areas of excellence and areas needing improvement. The survey is mobile device compatible and takes approximately five minutes to complete.
Take the survey now using this link.
Please note:
-
Your responses will be kept confidential
-
If you have trouble logging in, call 1- 888-877-9869 or e-mail OAA Help Desk
If you forgot to print your certificate of completion:
-
You must have already completed the survey to receive a certificate
-
Login using the same credentials you used to take the survey
-
If you have not already completed the survey or have forgotten your login credentials, you will not be able to print a completion certificate
Wellness
VABHS is committed to reducing educator and trainee burnout and promoting wellness. The VA has developed several resources related to these issues.
- ACGME AWARE resources for well-being
- AWARE well-being and cognition skill development video workshop
- Beating provider burnout video
- Reducing educator burnout video
- This patient didn’t want my care because of how I looked
- What I’ve learned from 547 doctor suicides
- We are all just one diagnosis away from a different reality
- Clinician well-being knowledge hub
- The doctor paradox video
- Physician burnout treatment video
- Physician burnout UCTV video