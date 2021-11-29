Education Academy

VA trainee satisfaction survey

This survey asks you to rate various aspects of your training experience. Information from the survey helps us identify areas of excellence and areas needing improvement. The survey is mobile device compatible and takes approximately five minutes to complete.

Take the survey now using this link.

Please note:

Your responses will be kept confidential

If you have trouble logging in, call 1- 888-877-9869 or e-mail OAA Help Desk

If you forgot to print your certificate of completion: