Education Academy

Mission Statement: VA Boston Healthcare System is committed to training the next generation of healthcare professionals through excellence in clinical education, research, and interprofessional collaboration. In partnership with our academic affiliates, we provide residents, fellows, students, and trainees across all health professions with unparalleled learning opportunities within a complex, Veteran-centered care environment. Our mission is to cultivate clinical excellence, scientific inquiry, and a deep commitment to the unique needs of those who have served our nation—ensuring that every trainee leaves better equipped to deliver compassionate, high-quality care to Veterans and all patients throughout their careers.

Beyond training, our educational mission serves as a vital pipeline for the future of VA care: trainees who rotate through VA Boston gain firsthand experience with the mission and rewards of serving Veterans, making them more likely to pursue careers within VA as staff and faculty. Our commitment extends to ongoing faculty development, ensuring that current faculty grow as educators, mentors, and supervisors. By investing in both the next generation of clinicians and the continued growth of our existing workforce, we strengthen our ability to recruit and retain a highly skilled, mission-driven team, sustaining excellence in Veteran care for generations to come.