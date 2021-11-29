 Skip to Content

Education Academy

VA Boston health care provides training programs for students at the college, university and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.

Contacts

Andrew Budson MD

Associate Chief of Staff for Education

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-6184

Email: andrew.budson@va.gov

David Topor Ph.D., MS-HPEd.

Psychologist

VA Boston health care

Phone: 774-826-1010

Email: david.topor@va.gov

Thomas Fohr MAS, BS

ACOS-E, Training Specialist

VA Boston health care

Phone: 603-846-8040

Email: Thomas.Fohr@va.gov

VA trainee satisfaction survey

This survey asks you to rate various aspects of your training experience. Information from the survey helps us identify areas of excellence and areas needing improvement. The survey is mobile device compatible and takes approximately five minutes to complete.

Take the survey now using this link

Please note:

If you forgot to print your certificate of completion:

  • You must have already completed the survey to receive a certificate

  • Login using the same credentials you used to take the survey

  • If you have not already completed the survey or have forgotten your login credentials, you will not be able to print a completion certificate

Wellness

VABHS is committed to reducing educator and trainee burnout and promoting wellness. The VA has developed several resources related to these issues.

Last updated: