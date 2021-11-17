Health Equity and Rural Outreach Innovation Center (HEROIC)
The Charleston VA Health Equity and Rural Outreach Innovation Center (HEROIC) is one of 19 nationally funded VA HSR&D Centers of Innovation (COIN) aimed at increasing the impact of health services research on the health and health care of Veterans. HEROIC's mission is to improve access and equity in healthcare for all Veterans by eliminating geographic, racial/ethnic, and gender-based disparities. To accomplish this, HEROIC focuses on three areas of research, Health Equity, Access to Care, and Rural Health.
The Charleston VA Health Equity and Rural Outreach Innovation Center (HEROIC) is one of 19 nationally funded Health Services Research and Development (HSR&D) funded Centers of Innovation (COIN). COINs were created to promote innovative research and ensure research has the greatest possible impact on VA policies, health care practice and health outcomes for Veterans.
Our HSR&D studies are aligned with our focus on improving access and equity in healthcare from all Veterans by eliminating disparities. HEROIC researchers lead numerous studies relating to health equity, access to care, and rural health that is supported by the VA, National Institute of Health (NIH), Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security, private foundations and other agencies. Currently we are enrolling Veterans for studies investigating questions related to delivery of PTSD treatment, care for Veterans with heart failure, use of My HealtheVet for Veterans with diabetes, mobile application for caregivers of Veterans with dementia, housing stability for homeless Veterans with substance use disorders, screening for lung cancer in Veterans, and perspectives on collection of race/ethnicity data by the VA.
As a center, our greatest asset has been the dynamic group of junior and midlevel researchers dedicated to eliminating disparities and improving Veterans' access to care. Our team is diverse in terms of personal characteristicis such as gender, age, and race/ethnicity; but also in terms of clinical and research skill sets, including biostatistics, epidemiology, economics, psychology, sociology, and disparities research. Physician and nurse researchers provide clinical expertise and insight into medical decision-making, communication, and translating guidelines into practice.
HEROIC investigators provide key services as the local, regional and national levels, including dissemination of research products, serving on scientific review committees, offering health services research support, developing partnered research initiatives with our partners, overseeing demonstration projects, and supporting women's health initiatives in the VA.
Contact Us
For more information Contact Us at 843-789-6875. Contact numbers for interest in specific studies are located with the list of our Research Projects.