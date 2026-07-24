Health Equity And Rural Outreach Innovation Center (HEROIC)

Our History:

Ten years before HEROIC became a COIN, Charleston’s VA health services workers were funded by the VA HSR&D program. Initially, the organization was established as a Targeted Research Enhancement Program (TREP) from 2004 to 2008, and subsequently as a Research Enhancement Award Program (REAP) from 2008 to 2013, but after significant growth in its collaborative team and an ever-stronger health services research presence in Charleston, HEROIC successfully competed for and was awarded designation as a COIN. Led by Director R. Neal Axon, MD, and Associate Director Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Santa Ana, PhD, HEROIC is the only COIN in VISN2 (formerly VISN7) and the rural south. With a growing team of investigators and a focus on health equity, access to care, and rural health, the COIN is positioned to make a meaningful impact on Veteran health through tackling disparities in health services and improving VA’s operational effectiveness.

Our Mission:

HEROIC exists to develop and implement healthcare interventions to improve the equity and accessibility of healthcare for vulnerable Veteran populations, particularly those from demographic minorities and rural areas. The COIN’s focuses can be divided into three areas:

Health Equity: Improving equity in healthcare and reducing disparities in health outcomes through developing and implementing innovative, patient-centered, and culturally-tailored interventions.

Access to Care: Increasing health services accessibility by developing initiatives that address the geographical, demographic, temporal, financial, cultural, and digital dimensions that influence access to care, as well as perceptions of treatment.

Rural Health: Boosting health outcomes among rural Veterans through technology-based systems for administering health services.