Duluth Vet Center

If you're a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 218-722-8654 to discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.

We have ample parking. The entrance to our building is on the north side (facing the airport). You can park anywhere.