Duluth Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Duluth Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
If you're a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 218-722-8654 to discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have ample parking. The entrance to our building is on the north side (facing the airport). You can park anywhere.
We're located on the Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) bus line. The 8 bus comes every 40 minutes to an hour depending on your location. If you're registered for care at VA and have a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), you may show it to ride the bus for free.
Check routes and schedules with DTA
For those with mobility issues, the DTA also provides "STRIDE."
Learn more about options with STRIDE Paratransit or call 218-722-3327.
The DAV Ride program out of the Twin Ports Clinic may also provide rides free of charge depending on availability. To check availability, you can call 218-204-0693 in advance.
In the spotlight at Duluth Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Ladies' nights
We host a variety of events for our women Veterans and partners such as these:
- Movie night
- Scrapbooking
- Journaling
- Hiking
Please ask your counselor for more information.
Resilience workout group
“Resilience” is an 8-week exercise program at the Duluth YMCA that focuses on mental and physical health.
A trainer provides guided workouts 3 times a week. The program includes free YMCA membership.
Call us for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as these:
- Individual counseling for spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples (marriage and family therapy) counseling
- Significant others support group
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you're having trouble adjusting after someone close to you has passed away, let us know.
We have bereavement counseling and support available if this describes you:
- Families of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death
- Families of service members who died while serving on active duty
We can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) for assistance with burial and survivor services.
Learn about benefits available through the VBA
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
We partner with and refer to VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP). They’re committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV.
Find support from VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY: 711).
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Care at our center includes services such as these:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, spouses/significant others, and more
- Referral services to appropriate resources in our community
We use evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)
- WebSTAIR (Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation)
- Polyvagal Therapy
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Trauma-informed couples counseling
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have counselors who use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to military sexual trauma (MST) survivors. We have male and female counselors available depending on your preference. We can also facilitate enrollment and treatment in VA health care for any physical injuries related to your MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Readjusting to civilian life can be challenging. We can help make this transition smoother. We like to say “welcome home” to returning Veterans. We know that home is often a different place to returning Veterans.
We offer individual and group counseling for PTSD. We use evidence-based specialty care for PTSD such as these therapies:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT)
- WebSTAIR (Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation)
- Polyvagal Therapy
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Trauma-informed couples counseling
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Getting out of the service requires major adjustments. If you're a newly separated service member, we may be able to help you maximize your earned benefits through the Transition and Care Management (formerly OEF/OIF/OND) Program.
Learn more about the benefits available to Post-9/11 Veterans
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We conduct weekly SMART Recovery meetings every Monday evening to address addictive behaviors. You'll need to talk to a counselor and go through our intake process before attending.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We can facilitate housing and supportive services. We work with these groups:
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also provides free and confidential text and chat features available 24/7.
Find support and resources from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process and can help you navigate these tasks:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Help with housing and home loans
- Learning about and getting connected to VA burial benefits
- Connecting with local county Veterans Service Officers for local benefits and services
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Reach out to us if you or your organization would like to learn more about VA benefits and services, Veteran culture, and how we can collaborate to support the Veteran community.
We can provide individual or group educational briefings, host an exhibit at your organization's events, and establish clinical partnerships with your organizations.
We partner with organizations such as these:
- Veterans Service Organizations, community leaders, and elected representatives
- Military installations and units, including the National Guard and Reserve
- Businesses, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and industries
- Health care systems and providers, members of the clergy, government agencies, and many more
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
If you're not feeling well, you're too busy, or you're unable to come to our center for another reason, we can accommodate you with telehealth services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We have multiple recreational groups, including these:
- “Resilience,” an 8-week whole health exercise program at the downtown Duluth YMCA that focuses on mental and physical health. This program includes free membership to the YMCA and guided workouts by a professional trainer 3 times a week.
- Guitars 4 Vets, a music therapy group with “jam sessions” once per month. May include lessons. Guitars are available.
- Vet Center Garden (seasonal), an opportunity to use plants to improve health and well-being. You can also get free food!
Call us for more information on any of these activities.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.