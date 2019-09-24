 Skip to Content
Entrepreneurship training

Want to start a business? We offer entrepreneurship training through the Small Business Administration. Find out how you can use your GI Bill benefits or our other educational assistance programs for training to become a business owner or entrepreneur.

Can I get entrepreneurship training to start my own business?

You can get this training if you qualify for any of these programs:

Note: Dependents can’t get this training under the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program.

How do I get this training?

Contact your local VA Small Business Liaison

Go to a conference or event to talk directly to VA Small Business Liaisons and entrepreneurs.
Find a conference or event

Last updated: