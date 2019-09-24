Entrepreneurship training
Want to start a business? We offer entrepreneurship training through the Small Business Administration. Find out how you can use your GI Bill benefits or our other educational assistance programs for training to become a business owner or entrepreneur.
Can I get entrepreneurship training to start my own business?
You can get this training if you qualify for any of these programs:
- The Post-9/11 GI Bill
- The Montgomery GI Bill, Active Duty (MGIB-AD) or Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)
- The Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Note: Dependents can’t get this training under the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program.
How do I get this training?
Contact your local VA Small Business Liaison
Go to a conference or event to talk directly to VA Small Business Liaisons and entrepreneurs.
Find a conference or event