Bismarck VA Clinic

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.

Learn more about VA long-term care

Contract Nursing Home - A Community Nursing Home is a place where Veterans can live full time and receive skilled nursing care any time of day or night. VA contracts with community nursing homes to care for Veterans. The Community Nursing Home program is offered in many communities so Veterans can receive care near their homes and families.

Contract Nursing Home Coordinator

Contract Nursing Home Social Worker

Bismarck

Home Based Primary Care & Contract Nursing Home

Community Living Center (CLC) - While some Veterans qualify for indefinite Community Living Center (formerly known as nursing home care) services, other Veterans may qualify for a limited time. The Fargo VA CLC is a 38 bed unit located at the Fargo VAMC and is a component of the spectrum of long-term care that provides a skilled nursing environment and houses a variety of specialty programs for persons needing short and long stay services. Provision of services is consistent with the long term care standards set forth by The Joint Commission (TJC).

Community Living Center Social Worker

Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) - The BRO Team's goal is to address unmet needs of our aging Veteran population with complex medical, psychological, neurocognitive and behavioral concerns. BRO Teams provide evidence-informed treatments in inpatient VA settings, and transitional care/support post-discharge to ensure successful placement and stability in the community.

Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) Coordinator 3184

Adult Day Health Care - is a program Veterans can go to during the day for social activities, peer support, companionship, and recreation. Adult Day Health Care can provide respite care for a family caregiver and can also help Veterans and their caregiver gain skills to manage the Veteran's care at home.

The program is for Veterans who need help with activities of daily living. Examples include help with bathing, dressing, or fixing meals. This program is also for Veterans who are isolated or their caregiver is experiencing burden. Adult Day Health Care can be used in combination with other Home and Community Based Services.

Adult Day Health Care

Medical Foster Home - When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. The (MFH) Program offers Veterans more options to support independence in a home-like environment.

Medical Foster Home

Click here to go to our Medical Foster Home page for more detailed information

Hospice & Palliative Care

Hospice/Palliative Care Coordinator

Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Program - VA Fargo works together with the Minneapolis VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder unit utilizing Telemedicine to coordinate and enhance care, focusing on prevention, or early detection of complications. Includes evaluation and treatment of patients with limited function because of disease, injury, or impairment due to a spinal cord disorder. The Minneapolis VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder unit specializes in providing care for acute and chronic health problems in the paralyzed Veteran.

The SCI/D Spoke PACT is a team of health care professionals that provides comprehensive primary care in partnership with the Veteran and manages and coordinates comprehensive health care services consistent with agreed upon goals of care. SCI/D Spoke PACT professionals have received education and training about SCI/D to better understand unique SCI/D conditions, manage primary care conditions, and collaborate with SCI/D experts in through a hub and spokes system of care and are built upon interdisciplinary, comprehensive services provided at SCI/D Centers.

Spinal Cord Injury Coordinator

Home Based Primary Care -Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) is health care services provided to Veterans in their home. The program is for Veterans who need team based in-home support for ongoing diseases and illnesses that affect their health and daily activities.

Veterans usually have difficulty making and keeping clinic visits because of the severity of their illness and are often homebound, but that is not required.

This program is also for Veterans who are isolated, or their caregiver is experiencing burden. Home Based Primary Care can be used in combination with other Home and Community Based Services such as home health agencies.

All enrolled Veterans are eligible if they meet the clinical need for the program. HBPC is offered to Veterans who live within a 50-mile radius of Fargo or Bismarck

HBPC provides a team of experienced health care professionals. Together they

review the Veteran’s health care needs and offer treatments and support for the

Veteran and his/her caregivers.

Services provided by the HBPC team include:

•Primary care visits at home by a nurse practitioner

•Visits by a registered nurse

•Social Work

•Rehabilitation

•Psychology

•Nutrition

•Pharmacy

•Chaplaincy

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) is synonymous with HBPC Special Population Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) and means comprehensive, longitudinal, in-home primary care provided by a VA- interdisciplinary

team with physician oversight in the homes of Veterans with a complex, chronic and disabling disease for whom routine clinic-based care is not effective.

Home Based Primary Care Fargo Office

Bismarck

Home Based Primary Care Bismarck Office

Traumatic Brain Injury - VA’s Polytrauma System of Care (PSC) is an integrated network of specialized rehabilitation programs dedicated to serving Veterans and Service Members with both combat and civilian related Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and polytrauma. Services available through PCS include: interdisciplinary evaluation and treatment, development of a comprehensive plan of care, case management, patient and family education and training, psychosocial support, and application of advanced rehabilitation treatments and prosthetic technologies.

Traumatic Brain Injury

Veteran Directed Care (VDC) - Program is one of several Personal Care Services (PCS) providing supportive care to Veterans, allowing them to age safely and independently in their homes and communities for as long as possible. In VDC, Veterans manage a Veteran-specific monthly budget, with oversight and support from community Providers, to purchase goods and services to best meet their needs. This includes directly hiring employees, including family members and friends, to provide personal care services. Veterans must meet clinical and administrative eligibility for VDC to receive services under the Veteran Directed Care.