Bismarck VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care, mental health care, laboratory and pathology services, and more.
Location and contact information
Address
2700 State Street, Gateway Mall, Suite F
Bismarck, ND 58503-0669
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
• HUD/VASH
•Range (Social Worker)
• Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
• Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
• Primary Care
• Lab
• Point of Care (POC) Lab Testing
○ Whole Blood Glucose (WBG)
○ Hemoglobin (Hgb) A1C
○ Urinalysis
○ Urine Pregnancy Test
○ PT/International Normalised Ration (INR) Blood Test
○ Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT)
• Audiology
•Pharmacist
• Social Work
○ PACT
• Nutrition Services
• Mental Health
• Telemedicine
○ Teleretinal Imaging
○ Teleaudiology
○ Telespirometry
• Women Veteran Health Services
• Nurse Practitioner Mental Health
• Clinical Psychology
• Physical Therapy (Part Time)
• Oncology-National TeleOncology (NTO) Service (Durham VA Partnership)
• Pharmacist - Benjamen Ehrichs
• Physician - Ryan Hoovestol
• Nurse Practitioner - Susan Lardy
• Physician Assistant - Jacqueline Nolz Leingang
• Physician - Natasha Rowe-Headrick
• Audiologist - Kathleen Kramlich
• Psychologist - Theresa Magelky
• Physical Therapist - Lindsay Newcomb
• Clinical Dietician - Holly Wadeson
- Nurse Practitioner - Tiffany Melberg
• CBOC - M-F 0800-1630
• Physical Therapy - 2 Times per Week (Wednesday Afternoons & Friday Mornings) (Subject to Change)
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Bismarck VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Disabled American Veterans Transportation
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Click here to view North Dakota DAV & Veterans Affairs Van Routes and Schedules
DAV of Minnesota Transportation Program
The DAV of MN Transportation Program provides free transportation to Veterans to attend their medical appointments at the four regional VA medical centers, locally-based VA clinics, as well as VA, referred community clinics. The program has 40 vehicles stationed in over 20 communities around the state which have been purchased by DAV of MN through graciously donated funds and donated directly to the four areas VA Medical Centers.
Click here for specific information related to DAV Transportation in Northwest Minnesota
Northwest Minnesota - 855-277-9787
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Transportation
Click here to go to the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Transportation page. This page includes detailed transportation information by counties, the Highly Rural Transportation Grant (HRTG), and DAV/VA van routes and schedules.
Minnesota Ride Link
Minnesota Ride Link provides quick and easy information about transportation services by linking Veterans, military families, and others to a single source of information for trips in their local area.
Veterans Linkage: 1-888-546-5838
Beneficiary Travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Service Dogs are welcome a Fargo VA Health Care System Facilities
- A service dog is specifically trained to do work for a person with a disability
- Service dogs must be under control at all times.
- Service dogs in training are not considered service dogs and are not allowed on VA Property
- No Pets Allowed
The Fargo VA Health Care System policy states only authorized Service and VA Recreational Therapy dogs are allowed in the Fargo VA Health Care System buildings.
Please make arrangements for your personal pets prior to arriving at the facility, as they will not be allowed in the building.
Trained service dogs with public access rights help Veterans live better lives. Please respect these rules to help keep Veterans, their service dogs, and all of us safe and working well.
For your safety, No Guns, Knives or Other Weapons Allowed on Fargo VA HCS Properties
Introduction of weapons, unauthorized drugs and alcoholic beverages on Fargo VA HCS property is prohibited. (Title 18 USC Section 930 and Title 38 CFR Section 1218) Persons entering Fargo VA HCS property consent to inspection of all packages, luggage and containers in their possession when arriving. Refusal of consent to search is basis for denial of admittance. Violators are subject to arrest and prosecution. Refusal to consent to an authorized search by medical personnel is a basis for discharge.
Whoever knowingly possesses or causes the presence of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on the grounds or buildings of Fargo VA HCS property, or attempts to do so, is subject to fine or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both. 18 USC Section 930a. Whoever intends that a firearm or other dangerous weapon be used in the presence of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on the grounds or buildings of Fargo VA HCS property, or attempts to do so is subject to fine or imprisonment of not more than five years, or both. 18 USC Section 930b.
Members of law enforcement agencies of Federal, state, county, and municipal governments are not allowed to bring their weapons on Fargo VA HCS Properties to attend personal appointments.
Other services at VA Fargo health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Audiology Health Tech
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Learn more about VA hearing aids
Speech Therapy
Audiology
AudiologyVHAFARAudiology@va.gov
Speech PathologyVHAFARSpeechPathology@va.gov
Caregiver support
Caregiver Support Program
Caregiver Support Program
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Learn more and connect with a support coordinator
Click Here to Learn More about VA Fargo Health Care System Caregiver Support Program
Caregivers provide a valuable service for Veterans and are "partners" with us in providing excellent healthcare. To support these efforts, VA Fargo offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Our caregiver support team is standing by to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen to, or anything in between.
/4507/4268/3872/4398/4516
- Bismarck -
Complementary and integrative health
Whole Health
Whole Health is care that empowers and equips you to take charge of your health and well-being so you can live life to its fullest. It is care that goes beyond your disease and illness to focus on your values and goals. In a Whole Health approach to care, you will start hearing providers ask, ‘what matters most to YOU’ or ‘what do YOU want your health for,’ because what matters to you, matters to us! Whole Health centers around what matters to YOU and goes beyond your illnesses, injuries or disabilities.
Click here for more detailed information on VA Fargo's Whole Health Program and Service Offerings
Well Being Programs
Fargo VA Health Care System offers programs/classes that are designed to provide you with tools and skills to improve your health and quality of life. Whether it’s for wellness or to compliment conventional care, VA Fargo offers a variety of in person and virtual classes to enrolled Veterans such as: Gentle Yoga, Chair Yoga, Tai Chi: Tai Chi Chih, Eat Well, Be Well Cooking Class, Eating to Reduce Inflammation & Pain, Intro to Mindfulness Meditation, Qi Gong, Relaxation skills, Reiki, and the Christian Connection.
Click here for a detailed list of virtual and in-person classes at Fargo VA HCS
Whole Health Clinical Care
Providing outpatient care that is centered around healing environments and healing relationships. This will also include the use of modalities such as Acupuncture and Chiropractic. Fargo VA Health Care System offers the following services at our main Fargo Location:
- Chiropractic Care
- Acupuncture
- Battlefield Acupuncture
- Group Acupuncture
- Medical Massage
- Reiki
- Clinical Hypnosis
Traveling to Fargo for your appointment? We offer several Walk-In and Call-Ahead services for Veterans to take advantage of our Whole Health Services.
Point of Contact
Genomic medicine/medical genetics
Appointments
Main Phone
PHASER Program
PHASER Program
Blood Draws are Available at our Outpatient Clinics Monday -Wednesday (Noon cutoff on Wednesday)
Pharmacogenomic Testing
Genetic Testing -Available at all of our Clinics
Genetic Testing to Determine the Best Medication for You
Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Testing for Veterans PHASER Program offers a no-cost blood test to Veterans to understand how your body responds to medications. Are you having trouble finding the right medication to avoid side effects? Ask your provider to submit a request for you to get a PHASER test.
Blood Draws are Available:
Fargo - M-TH (noon cutoff on Thursday)
Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) - M-W (Noon cutoff on Wednesday)
Point of Contact -
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Main Phone
The Home Based Primary Care Program is available at the Bismarck CBOC
Care we provide at the Fargo VA Health Care System
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Learn more about VA long-term care
Point of Contact
- Hospice -
Hematology/oncology
Telehealth Technician
Oncology-National TeleOncology (NTO) Service (Durham VA Partnership)
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
National TeleOncology Program
The National TeleOncology Program is a VA-wide program that provides Veterans access to high-level, specialized cancer care close to home. The National TeleOncology (NTO) Program utilizes a “Hub and Spoke” model to support those facilities where oncology services are not available, more specialty care and/or gap coverage is needed. The “Hub” is comprised of physician oncologists, non-physician providers, oncology clinical pharmacy practitioners, and nurses who provide multi-disciplinary care to the “spoke” sites. Spoke sites are a combination of boots-on-the-ground physician oncologists, registered nurses, mid-level providers and pharmacists where oncology services are nurses who provide multi-disciplinary care to the “spoke” sites. Spoke sites are a combination of boots-on-the-ground physician oncologists, registered nurses, mid-level providers and pharmacists where oncology services are needed. The Hub NTO providers conduct patient appointments using CVT (Clinical Video Telehealth), VVC (VA-Video Connect) or by telephone with spoke support, allowing patients to obtain cancer care at their local VA or in the convenience of their own home.
Point of Contact
- Oncology -
Homeless Veteran care
HUD/VASH Social Worker
The Fargo VA HCS Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program is based out of our Community Resource and Referral Center in Downtown Fargo, ND and consists of the below programs. This program combines Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), rental assistance for homeless Veterans, with case management and clinical services provided by the VA. VA Fargo Health Care System provides these services in Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston, Minot, Belcourt, and Mahnomen
- US Department of Housing and Urban Development - VA Supportive Housing (HUD/VASH)
- Tribal HUD/VASH Program
- Grant & Per Diem Program (Homeless Housing)
- Passport Program (Housing)
- Passport Program (Dental)
- Homeless Veterans Community Employment Services
- Veterans Justice Outreach
Below is a list of contact information for our Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program:
- Homeless Veteran Outreach -
or 7420 or /
- Social Services -
- Peer Specialist -
or 7427 or /
- Community Employment Coordinator -
or
- Grant Per Diem Liaison -
or
- Veterans Justice Outreach -
or
- Coordinated Entry Social Worker -
- Homeless Outreach / HUD VASH Coordinator Belcourt/Devils Lake
or
- Fargo HUD VASH -
/7422/7411/7424/7423
- Homeless Outreach Dickinson -
- Homeless Outreach Minot -
- Homeless Outreach Bismarck -
or
- Homeless Outreach Grand Forks -
or
- Homeless Outreach Williston -
or
- Homeless Outreach Bemidji -
or
Laboratory and pathology
Gateway Mall
2700 State St
Suite F
Bismarck , ND 58503
Suite F
Main Phone
Our laboratories provide a full range of accredited clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
VA Fargo Lab Points of Contact -
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Gateway Mall
Suite F
Mental Health Social Worker
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Outpatient Mental Health Social Work
/3358/2264/4408/4041
- Minot CBOC -
- Grand Forks CBOC
- Grand Forks & Grafton COBC-
- Bismarck CBOC -
- Fergus Falls CBOC -
- Evidence Based Practices Coordinator -
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)(Team-Based Care) - A BHIP team is a group of mental health professionals working together to focus on Veterans' mental health and well-being.
- Fargo
- BHIP Bemidji CBOC -
- BHIP Dickinson CBOC -
- BHIP Minot CBOC -
Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (RANGE) Program - is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) program that helps improve access to mental health services for Veterans in rural areas.
- Fargo -
/3153/3115 or
- Bismarck -
- Fergus Falls -
Local Recovery Coordinator (LRC) - There is a mental health provider at each VA Medical Center to help Veterans with serious mental illness (SMI) access recovery oriented services. The Local Recovery Coordinator provides education and support to Veterans, family members, and VA Staff members about mental illness and recovery. The LRC promotes activities that remove barriers and stigma that may be associated with mental illness and ensures that Veterans with SMI have access to the rehabilitation and recovery services needed to attain their goals.
- Fargo -
Substance Use Disorder - A number of resources are available to health care providers who work with Veterans and may be concerned about a Veteran experiencing substance use disorder (SUD).
Supportive Services for Veteran Families - For very low income Veterans, SSVF provides case management supportive services to prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran's home or identify a new, more suitable housing situation for the individual and his or her family; or to rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without this assistance.
or
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
MOVE Weight Management Program
MOVE Weight Management Program
Clinical Dietitian
Holly Wadeson - Clinical Dietitian
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
The VA Fargo Move Weight Management Program is offered in-person, video, or phone group meetings 2x/month
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
No consult needed!
Please contact the Bismarck VA Clinic to schedule an appointment or sign up for a class!!
Bismarck CBOC - Clinical Dietitian
Main Phone
Bismarck CBOC - Clinical Dietitian
Bismarck CBOC - Clinical Dietitian
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
No Consult Needed!
Care we provide at the Fargo VA Health Care System
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group and individual sessions (in-person, virtually, by telehealth, and over the phone) we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Pre-diabetes and diabetes
- Heart health - cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Digestive health and anti-inflammatory nutrition
- Unintended weight loss
- Chewing and swallowing
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Pharmacy
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
We have three (3) pharmacists stationed at Bismarck, Bemidji, and Minot. All of our CBOCs are covered by pharmacy by PACT care which includes medication management, but may include anticoagulation therapy, and other specialized follow-up as needed.
Fargo Pharmacy Contact -
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Main Phone
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Physical Therapy (PT) - Assessment focuses on neuromuscular and musculoskeletal functions that include posture, gait, strength and endurance, balance, coordination, or joint mobility and flexibility. Goals are directed towards prevention, reducing disability or pain, restoring lost function, maximizing functional, physical and mobility levels. Includes Prosthetic Rehab, Vestibular Rehab (assess dizziness), and BIG program for Parkinson's.
Physical Therapy Contact:
Occupational Therapy (OT) involves the therapeutic use of everyday life activities (occupations) with individuals, groups, communities, and populations to optimize independence, quality of life, and participation in roles in the home, school, workplace, community, and other settings. OT services are provided for rehabilitation, and health promotion and wellness by using evidence-based clinical services. Occupational therapy services are provided at: Outpatient clinics, Inpatient settings, Community Living Centers, Veterans' homes and communities, and Tele-rehabilitation. Occupational Therapy covers a broad spectrum of neurological, orthopedic, medical, pre/post-surgical, and mental (behavioral) health conditions, as well as health promotion, wellness, and management of chronic conditions.
Occupational Therapy Contact:
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Bismarck Clinic
Gateway Mall
2700 State St. Suite F
Bismarck, ND 58503
Suite F
Bismarck
Bismarck Clinic
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Care we provide at the Fargo VA Health Care System
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Main Phone
Rehabilitation and extended care
Home Based Primary Care/Contract Nursing Home - Bismarck
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Learn more about VA long-term care
Contract Nursing Home - A Community Nursing Home is a place where Veterans can live full time and receive skilled nursing care any time of day or night. VA contracts with community nursing homes to care for Veterans. The Community Nursing Home program is offered in many communities so Veterans can receive care near their homes and families.
- Contract Nursing Home Coordinator
- Contract Nursing Home Social Worker
Bismarck
- Home Based Primary Care & Contract Nursing Home
Community Living Center (CLC) - While some Veterans qualify for indefinite Community Living Center (formerly known as nursing home care) services, other Veterans may qualify for a limited time. The Fargo VA CLC is a 38 bed unit located at the Fargo VAMC and is a component of the spectrum of long-term care that provides a skilled nursing environment and houses a variety of specialty programs for persons needing short and long stay services. Provision of services is consistent with the long term care standards set forth by The Joint Commission (TJC).
- Community Living Center Social Worker
Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) - The BRO Team's goal is to address unmet needs of our aging Veteran population with complex medical, psychological, neurocognitive and behavioral concerns. BRO Teams provide evidence-informed treatments in inpatient VA settings, and transitional care/support post-discharge to ensure successful placement and stability in the community.
- Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) Coordinator
3184
Adult Day Health Care - is a program Veterans can go to during the day for social activities, peer support, companionship, and recreation. Adult Day Health Care can provide respite care for a family caregiver and can also help Veterans and their caregiver gain skills to manage the Veteran's care at home.
The program is for Veterans who need help with activities of daily living. Examples include help with bathing, dressing, or fixing meals. This program is also for Veterans who are isolated or their caregiver is experiencing burden. Adult Day Health Care can be used in combination with other Home and Community Based Services.
- Adult Day Health Care
Medical Foster Home - When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. The (MFH) Program offers Veterans more options to support independence in a home-like environment.
- Medical Foster Home
Click here to go to our Medical Foster Home page for more detailed information
Hospice & Palliative Care
- Hospice/Palliative Care Coordinator
Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Program - VA Fargo works together with the Minneapolis VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder unit utilizing Telemedicine to coordinate and enhance care, focusing on prevention, or early detection of complications. Includes evaluation and treatment of patients with limited function because of disease, injury, or impairment due to a spinal cord disorder. The Minneapolis VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder unit specializes in providing care for acute and chronic health problems in the paralyzed Veteran.
The SCI/D Spoke PACT is a team of health care professionals that provides comprehensive primary care in partnership with the Veteran and manages and coordinates comprehensive health care services consistent with agreed upon goals of care. SCI/D Spoke PACT professionals have received education and training about SCI/D to better understand unique SCI/D conditions, manage primary care conditions, and collaborate with SCI/D experts in through a hub and spokes system of care and are built upon interdisciplinary, comprehensive services provided at SCI/D Centers.
- Spinal Cord Injury Coordinator
Home Based Primary Care -Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) is health care services provided to Veterans in their home. The program is for Veterans who need team based in-home support for ongoing diseases and illnesses that affect their health and daily activities.
Veterans usually have difficulty making and keeping clinic visits because of the severity of their illness and are often homebound, but that is not required.
This program is also for Veterans who are isolated, or their caregiver is experiencing burden. Home Based Primary Care can be used in combination with other Home and Community Based Services such as home health agencies.
All enrolled Veterans are eligible if they meet the clinical need for the program. HBPC is offered to Veterans who live within a 50-mile radius of Fargo or Bismarck
HBPC provides a team of experienced health care professionals. Together they
review the Veteran’s health care needs and offer treatments and support for the
Veteran and his/her caregivers.
Services provided by the HBPC team include:
•Primary care visits at home by a nurse practitioner
•Visits by a registered nurse
•Social Work
•Rehabilitation
•Psychology
•Nutrition
•Pharmacy
•Chaplaincy
Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) is synonymous with HBPC Special Population Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) and means comprehensive, longitudinal, in-home primary care provided by a VA- interdisciplinary
team with physician oversight in the homes of Veterans with a complex, chronic and disabling disease for whom routine clinic-based care is not effective.
- Home Based Primary Care Fargo Office
Bismarck
Home Based Primary Care Bismarck Office
Traumatic Brain Injury - VA’s Polytrauma System of Care (PSC) is an integrated network of specialized rehabilitation programs dedicated to serving Veterans and Service Members with both combat and civilian related Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and polytrauma. Services available through PCS include: interdisciplinary evaluation and treatment, development of a comprehensive plan of care, case management, patient and family education and training, psychosocial support, and application of advanced rehabilitation treatments and prosthetic technologies.
- Traumatic Brain Injury
Veteran Directed Care (VDC) - Program is one of several Personal Care Services (PCS) providing supportive care to Veterans, allowing them to age safely and independently in their homes and communities for as long as possible. In VDC, Veterans manage a Veteran-specific monthly budget, with oversight and support from community Providers, to purchase goods and services to best meet their needs. This includes directly hiring employees, including family members and friends, to provide personal care services. Veterans must meet clinical and administrative eligibility for VDC to receive services under the Veteran Directed Care.
- Veteran Directed Care Coordinator
Social work
Social Work
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Social Work Associates -
/3874
Community Based Outpatient Clinic Social Workers
- Bemidji CBOC -
Patient Aligned Care Team - PACT is the cornerstone of the New Models of Care initiative that is intended to transform the way Veterans receive care. PACT assists VHA in transforming Veterans' care by providing patient-driven, proactive, personalized, team-based care focused on wellness and disease prevention resulting in improvements in Veteran satisfaction, improved healthcare outcomes, and costs. The PACT model is built on the well-known concept of the patient-centered medical home staffed by high-functioning teams.
- Pain & PACT -
- Fergus Falls & Williston CBOCs -
- Devils Lake & Minot CBOCs -
- Bismarck & Dickinson CBOCs -
- Grand Forks & Grafton CBOCs -
- Rural, Bemidji & Jamestown CBOCs -
Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management - A VA practice framework called Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management (CC & ICM) seeks to engage, coordinate, and collaborate with health care professionals and community partners. It’s designed to ensure comprehensive, Veteran-centered care that enhances access, health outcomes, and social and emotional well-being. The facility Care Coordination Review Team (CCRT) assigns lead coordinators to high-risk Veterans who frequently use VA care. With a lead coordinator, the Veteran doesn’t need to reach out to multiple providers. Instead, they can use their assigned Lead Coordinator to help them manage the many parts of their VA care.
Emergency Department Social Worker
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) - The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV.
Post 9/11 Military 2VA Transition and Case Management - Every VA medical center has a specialized Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) team ready to welcome you as you transition from service member to Veteran. Your Post-9/11 M2VA team will assist you, your family, and caregivers in navigating the VA health care system and support you in achieving your health and wellness goals.
Advance Care Planning & Life-Sustaining Treatment Decisions Initiative (LSTDI) - If you become very sick or hurt and cannot speak for yourself, you can decide in advance the kinds of treatments you want by Completing an Advance Directive.
Oncology/Renal Social Work
Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our Fargo VA Health Care System suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
The following is a list of contacts for the VA Fargo Suicide Prevention Program:
- Suicide Prevention Coordinator(s) -
/3370/3335/4142
- Suicide Prevention Case Manager(s) -
/4087
- Suicide Prevention Community Engagement Program Coordinator -
Click here to view VA Fargo's Suicide Prevention Page
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Telehealth
Telehealth Technician
Connected Care - Bringing digital technology to Veterans and Health Care Professionals
Learn more about VA Fargo Connected Care
- Connected Health Services -
- MyHealtheVet - Web-based tool to manage care
- Virtual Health Resource Center - (Fargo) - Technology experts provide support and troubleshooting
- VA iPad Program - Provides qualifying Veterans with cellular-enabled iPads to access telehealth services
- Telehealth Services - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is leading the way in telehealth innovation to make sure Veterans can access care when and where they need it. VA Telehealth Services is transforming how Veterans access high-quality VA care. From your home, the clinic, or the hospital, VA telehealth technologies make it easier for you to connect with your VA care team.
- Home Telehealth
- Video Appointments - VA Video Connect (VVC) - allows Veterans to have visits with their providers from anywhere using a smartphone, tablet, or computer.
- Remote Patient Monitoring - Collect and send your health data, like vital signs, to your care team
- Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) - video visits from local to providers at another location. A telehealth clinical technician or a telehealth LPN at the site will connect the Veteran to the video appointment with the provider.
- Tele-Specialty Care Services
- Tele-Audiology (Face-to-Face Bismarck)
- Tele-Cardiology
- Tele-Compensation & Pension
- Tele-Diabetes Education
- Tele-Genomic Medicine (Consultation & Management)
- Tele-Hospice - (Remote Consultations, Symptom & Medication Management, Care Coordination, Education & Training)
- Tele-Mental Health
- Psychological Testing
- Evidence-Based Psychotherapy
- Tele-MOVE! Weight Management
- Tele-Nephrology
- Tele-Nutrition
- Tele-Neurology
- Tele-Oncology
- Tele-Orthopedics
- Tele-Pain Management
- Tele-Palliative Care
- Tele-Pharmacy
- Tele-Pre-Surgical & Post-Surgical
- Tele-Primary Care
- Tele-Psychological Testing
- Tele-Pulmonary
- Tele-Rheumatology
- Tele-Urology
- Tele-Women Veteran Health Services
- Tele-Rehabilitation Services
- Tele-Amputee Care
- Tele-Chaplain Services
- Tele-Diabetes Education
- Tele-Physical Therapy
- Tele-Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
- Tele-Social Services (Enhancing well-being, improving quality of life, promoting re-integration)
- Tele-Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
- Tele-Speech-Language Pathology
- Tele-Substance Abuse
- Tele-Specialty Care Services
- Store and Forward (Medical Data Collection at VA Location) - Health Data in the form of Sounds, Images, and Video collected at the clinic and sent to a provider to review at another location
- Tele-Dermatology - (Skin Imagery)
- Tele-Spirometry - (Lung Function Measurements)
- Tele-Eye - (Retinal Imaging) - (Bemidji, Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Minot, Williston) (Coming Soon- Fergus Falls)
- Tele-Sleep - (At Home Sleep Study)
- TECS-Technology Based Eye Care Services which is now VECS (Virtual Eye Care Services)- (Bismarck ONLY)- is a telehealth program that provides eyeglasses and eye health exams to rural Veterans.
***This does not replace a comprehensive in-person eye exam
- ATLAS Sites (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations - video visits from local to providers at another location. A telehealth clinical technician or a telehealth LPN at the site will connect the Veteran to the video appointment with the provider.
- VFW Post 1676-Detroit Lakes
- American Legion Carl E. Rogen Post 29
- Hubbard County Veterans Service Office
- Burke County Veterans Service Office
- Pembina County Veterans Service Office
- North Dakota State Veterans Home - Telehealth Hub - Telehealth Hub Site in the State Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND.
Below are a list of Points of Contact for Telehealth Services:
- Fargo VAMC -
/3974/2705/2702/2734
- Schedulers - Ext. 3267/4424/4409/4449
Community Based Outpatient Clinics
- Bemidji CBOC -
/2253
- Bismarck CBOC -
/2247/2237
- Dickinson CBOC -
- Devils Lake CBOC -
- Fergus Falls CBOC -
/2238
- Grafton CBOC -
- Grand Forks CBOC -
/2229
- Jamestown CBOC -
- Minot CBOC -
/2626
- Williston CBOC -
- Lisbon Veterans Home -
Home Telehealth
/2714/2719/2716/2735/2702/3178/4208/3974
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Main Phone
The Fargo VA Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Fargo HCS Women Veterans Program Points of Contact
- Women Veterans Program Manager
- Women Veterans Program Nurse Navigator
Call 1-855-VA-Women to access the VA Women Veterans Call Center