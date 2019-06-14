VA women’s health services
As a woman Veteran, you’re part of the fastest-growing group within our Veteran population. And we’re dedicated to meeting your health care needs. If you qualify for VA health care, you can get access to high-quality women’s health services as part of your benefits. Find out more about how to access these services below.
What women’s health services does VA provide?
We provide primary care services, including:
- General services, like disease prevention and nutrition counseling
- Female-specific services, like birth control, preconception counseling, and menopausal support (hormone replacement therapy)
- Screenings, like cervical cancer screens (Pap smears) and breast cancer screens (mammograms)
- Mental health services for depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance use problems.
- Free, confidential (private) counseling and treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to military sexual trauma (MST).
We also provide specialty services, including:
- Screening and management of chronic (long-lasting) conditions, like heart disease and diabetes
- Screening and management of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like HIV/AIDS and hepatitis
- Maternity care and other reproductive health services
- Treatment for sexual problems, urinary incontinence, and other issues
- Prosthetic and sensory aid (PSA) services, like prosthetic limbs, hearing aids, and post-mastectomy items.
- Referrals for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, and other rehabilitation therapies
- Homebound and long-term care for those who meet specific requirements
Please note that we cannot, by law, provide abortion services.
Through legislation announced January 19, 2017, we are expanding our fertility services to include counseling and treatment using assisted reproductive technologies—including in vitro fertilization (IVF). These services will be available to Veterans and spouses of Veterans who have a service-connected disability that makes it impossible for them to have a baby without the help of fertility treatment. Veterans can begin scheduling appointments to find out if they qualify and to get a clinical exam, consultation, and initial treatment as we work to build the program’s structure.
Telephone care
If you’re a woman Veteran and you’re currently signed up for VA health care, you can reach a VA health care provider at your local VA medical center by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This provider will answer questions and give you advice on health concerns. If you’re currently signed up for VA health care, contact your VA medical center and ask for the provider’s phone number.
Programs for specific groups of women
We provide services for:
Women Veterans who want:
- Education and training
- Employment help
- Vocational rehabilitation (job training)
How do I access women’s health care services through VA?
The VA health care program covers women’s health services. To access these services, first apply for VA health care.
Once you’ve signed up:
- Talk to your primary care provider, who will connect you with any services you may need, or
- Contact the Women Veterans Program Manager at your local VA medical center. She will help coordinate all the services you may need—from primary care to specialized care for chronic (long-lasting) conditions or reproductive health. To connect with your local Women Veterans Program Manager:
- Contact your local medical center and ask for the Women Veterans Program Manager (find a VA medical center near you), or
- Call our Women Veterans Call Center at 855-829-6636, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, and we’ll connect you with your local manager.
- Chat online with a trained Women Veterans Call Center representative Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET. This chat function is private and anonymous. Please don’t include any personal information, like your Social Security number.
You can also look for women’s health services specific to your nearest VA medical center. To do this, go to the website of the VA health care system that the medical center is part of. In the page’s navigation, click on “Health Care Services.” A submenu will appear. Select “Women Veterans.”
What if I don’t have VA health care benefits?
If you don’t have VA health care benefits, you may still be able to get care:
- If you’re not sure what health benefits you may have earned, contact our Women Veterans Call Center. Our trained, all-female staff will help you figure out your benefits and take the next step to getting care. Call 855-829-6636. Or, start a secure chat.
- If you’ve served in a combat zone, get free private counseling, alcohol and drug assessment, and other support at one of our 300 community Vet Centers.
- If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless:
- Visit our website to learn about VA programs for Veterans who are homeless.
- Contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A trained VA counselor will offer information about VA homeless programs, health care, and other services in your area. The call is free and confidential.
- Call or visit your local VA Community Resource and Referral Center. Even if you don’t qualify for VA health care, our staff can help you find non-VA resources you may qualify for in your community.
How can I get help related to sexual trauma?
If you’re a Veteran who has experienced MST, you can get help through VA. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability rating, and you may be able to get MST-related care even if you don’t qualify for other VA services. You also don’t need to have reported the MST or have other proof that it happened.
Learn more about support for MST
Where can I find more information and support?
- Our women’s health website gives you the latest information about how we help women Veterans stay well.
- Our Center for Women Veterans website tells you about health care and other benefits and programs for women Veterans.
- Our Women Veterans Call Center representatives can help you understand your VA benefits and find the right services to fit your needs. Get free, confidential guidance. Call the Center at 855-829-6636, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.