VA women’s health services

We provide primary care services, including:

General services, like disease prevention and nutrition counseling

Female-specific services, like birth control, preconception counseling, and menopausal support (hormone replacement therapy)

Screenings, like cervical cancer screens (Pap smears) and breast cancer screens (mammograms)

Mental health services for depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance use problems.

Learn more about mental health services

Learn more about mental health services Free, confidential (private) counseling and treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to military sexual trauma (MST).

Learn more about services for MST

We also provide specialty services, including:

Screening and management of chronic (long-lasting) conditions, like heart disease and diabetes

Screening and management of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like HIV/AIDS and hepatitis

Maternity care and other reproductive health services

Treatment for sexual problems, urinary incontinence, and other issues

Prosthetic and sensory aid (PSA) services, like prosthetic limbs, hearing aids, and post-mastectomy items.

Download our fact sheet on prosthetic and sensory services for women Veterans (PDF)

Download our fact sheet on prosthetic and sensory services for women Veterans (PDF) Referrals for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, and other rehabilitation therapies

Homebound and long-term care for those who meet specific requirements

Please note that we cannot, by law, provide abortion services.

Through legislation announced January 19, 2017, we are expanding our fertility services to include counseling and treatment using assisted reproductive technologies—including in vitro fertilization (IVF). These services will be available to Veterans and spouses of Veterans who have a service-connected disability that makes it impossible for them to have a baby without the help of fertility treatment. Veterans can begin scheduling appointments to find out if they qualify and to get a clinical exam, consultation, and initial treatment as we work to build the program’s structure.

Learn more about the recent changes in IVF coverage

Telephone care

If you’re a woman Veteran and you’re currently signed up for VA health care, you can reach a VA health care provider at your local VA medical center by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This provider will answer questions and give you advice on health concerns. If you’re currently signed up for VA health care, contact your VA medical center and ask for the provider’s phone number.

Find a VA medical center near you

Programs for specific groups of women

We provide services for:

Women Veterans who want: