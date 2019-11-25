A VA-backed cash-out refinance loan may help you to:

Take cash out of your home equity to pay off debt, pay for school, make home improvements, or take care of other needs, or

Refinance a non-VA loan into a VA-backed loan

On a no-down-payment loan, you can borrow up to the Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac conforming loan limit in most areas—and more in some high-cost counties. You can borrow more than this amount if you want to make a down payment.

Learn more about VA home loan limits

You’ll want to keep closing costs in mind when refinancing a loan, as they can add up to thousands of dollars. Make sure you understand how your new loan amount relates to the value of your home. While your lender can advise you on the costs and benefits of the transaction, you’ll want to be sure you understand what you’re getting into.

Learn about the VA funding fee and other closing costs

Visit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for more information

Download the Bureau’s home loan toolkit (PDF)