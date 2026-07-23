Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Indiana Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Indiana health care
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 3 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to join one of VA Indiana Healthcare System’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the VA Indiana Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 317-988-2713 or toll-free at 888-878-6889, ext. 2713.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applications and Forms
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
Explore Physician Opportunities
Veteran Health Indiana features over 300 Physicians working in conjunction with highly trained staff to provide robust care to Indiana Veterans. Learn more about physician opportunities with Veteran Health Indiana.
Explore Nursing Opportunities
Veteran Health Indiana features over 1100 nursing staff working in conjunction with highly trained multidisciplinary team to provide robust care to Indiana Veterans. Learn more about nursing opportunities with Veteran Health Indiana.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the Indianapolis area.
Contact us
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
Human Resources Management Services
1481 West 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202-2884
Map of Indiana campus
Phone: 317-988-2713 or toll-free at 888-878-6889, ext. 2713
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
RNTTP- RN Transition to Practice Residency program
SNT- Student Nurse Technicians